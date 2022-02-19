Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI To Face Leeds United: Paul Pogba And Marcus Rashford To Return

Ralf Rangnick has a number of decisions to make as he picks his starting line-up for the Leeds game tomorrow. 

There may even be one or two changes that are made with the Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League fixture in mind, which takes place next week.

1. David De Gea

As the number one, De Gea is expected to start. He has saved United multiple times this season, and although he isn't a modern style goalkeeper he is the first choice in Rangnick's mind.

David De Gea

2. Luke Shaw

Shaw has impressed in the last few games, especially when he assisted Paul Pogba against Burnley. 

He recently returned from an injury, so there is a chance he could be rested with the next fixture in mind. However, it is more likely he will play from the start.

3. Harry Maguire

As the captain, Maguire should start. He has been through poor form this season, but especially following Rangnick's recent comments backing him, it looks like the German will continue to pick him.

4. Raphael Varane

The Frenchman missed the last game against Brighton and Hove Albion, after falling ill in the warm-up.

Since he was pictured in training on Thursday, it makes sense that he would return to the line-up. He is an asset to the backline with his experience and talent, and it will be good to have him back.

5. Diogo Dalot

The 22 year-old has had a revival this season, especially under the new manager.

As the first choice right-back, it seems likely he will start. However, like Luke Shaw, he is another who could be rested with the upcoming match in Spain in mind.

The coaching staff could choose to use Aaron Wan-Bissaka's one versus one ability to combat the way Leeds play, but equally Dalot's tendency of playing through balls from deep on the right could do the same.

imago1009897624h

6. Scott Mctominay 

The Scotland international is used to playing well against Leeds, even scoring two in one game last season.

With his physical abilities, he should play against such an energetic team.

7. Paul Pogba 

Pogba enjoyed one of his best, if not his best game in a red shirt earlier this season against Leeds.

Given his impressive form, as well as the fact he was rested against Brighton, it seems certain he will start again here.

8. Bruno Fernandes

There is no doubt that Fernandes will start, it is very rare to see him miss a game and this will be no different.

He is a vital part of the team.

9. Jadon Sancho

The 21-year old has impressed lately, scoring against both Southampton and Middlesbrough.

Unless he is rested, it would make sense to see him start again to continue that form.

Jadon Sancho

10. Marcus Rashford

Rashford didn't play against Brighton, instead Anthony Elanga took his place. 

It would make sense to see Rashford back here. With his ability to run in behind, he could be vital against a team who defend so high up the pitch.

Although he hasn't shown much form this season, it should return in time and hopefully soon. 

11. Cristiano Ronaldo

The superstar scored to break his goal drought on Tuesday. Since he is rarely rested, it is likely he will play again, especially with Edinson Cavani still out.

Marcus Rashford
Opinions

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI To Face Leeds United: Paul Pogba And Marcus Rashford To Return

By Rhys James
57 seconds ago
Elland Road
Match Day

Leeds United v Manchester United: How to Watch / Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago
Alex Telles
News

Manchester United Defender Alex Telles Included In EA Sports FIFA 22 New UEFA Champions League Themed Promotion

By Alex Wallace
15 hours ago
imago1009899898h
News

Report: Manchester United Are Considering Making Young Premier League Boss The New Manager

By Rhys James
15 hours ago
Premier League
Transfers

'Not For Juve' - Serie A Defender Would Suit Premier League & Manchester United Transfer

By Neil Andrew
15 hours ago
Pereira
Transfers

Report: Flamengo Officials 'Pushing' To Cancel Andreas Pereira Transfer From Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
17 hours ago
Nemanja Matic and Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Manchester United Welcome Back Duo Ahead of Leeds United Clash as Edinson Cavani Remains Out

By James Ridge
17 hours ago
Harry Maguire
News

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick Dispels Harry Maguire And Cristiano Ronaldo Captaincy Rumours

By Rhys James
18 hours ago