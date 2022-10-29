Manchester United Predicted XI v West Ham: Cristiano Ronaldo Benched

On Sunday, Manchester United will play West Ham in the league at home. As usual, there is speculation on who manager Erik Ten Hag will choose to play the match.

The Red Devils are in good form at the moment. They are coming off the back of five wins in their last seven in all competitions, also drawing against Newcastle United and Chelsea in that time. The last loss was against Manchester City at the beginning of the month.

With this in mind, it seems likely that we won't see any big changes from the boss. One talking point will be whether or not Cristiano Ronaldo comes back in after his goal versus FC Sheriff in the Europa League but so far this season, Marcus Rashford has been preferred to him up front and he scored an impressive header in that game as well.

IMAGO / News Images

Harry Maguire could make his first Premier League start since the 4-0 demolition to Brentford earlier in the season after the injury to Raphael Varane.

Victor Lindelof would be the other option but Maguire does seem to be above him in the pecking order when fit and the fact that he played 45 minutes on Thursday could mean that he was being prepared to make a return for this game.

For the most part, things are expected to be very much the same from the last Premier League match against Chelsea. This is the lineup we could see:

David De Gea; Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes; Jadon Sancho, Antony Marcus Rashford.

