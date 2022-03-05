Manchester United Predicted XI vs Manchester City: Anthony Elanga and Scott Mctominay to Start

Ralf Rangnick has many big decisions to make as his side face the Premier League champions tomorrow.

With over a week since the last game, the players will be fresh and that will be a weight of the mind for those picking the team.

1. David De Gea

The Spaniard is the first choice goalkeeper and will likely remain that for the German interim manager's tenure.

We won't see any change on Sunday.

2. Aaron Wan-Bissaka

The right-back has been out of favour since the arrival of Ralf Rangnick in December.

However, against Leeds he was given a chance. He also was given 90 minutes in the previous game against Watford, where put in good performance.

For less defensively challenging matches, I believe Diogo Dalot should start, for his extra technical quality. However, in games against teams such as City, his 1v1 ability could be important.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

3. Harry Maguire

The captain was left out against Watford in favour of Victor Lindelöf and Raphael Varane. However, I think he will come back in for this one.

So far, the manager has stayed loyal to his skipper barring then. I don't believe it was anything more than an experiment or a rest for him.

4. Raphael Varane

The Frenchman should keep his place for this game. Lindelöf also has a chance to start, but so far the boss has chosen to use Varane's experience over him.

5. Luke Shaw

Despite losing his place for some time when Rangnick first came in, Shaw has started the majority of the games more recently.

I don't expect this to change here.

6. Scott Mctominay

The Scotsman has been declared fit again after missing the last two games.

United have missed him in those matches - not getting a win in either.

As a regular in the starting XI, he will start if he is fit enough - especially in such a big game.

IMAGO / PA Images

7. Fred

Fred, although not on especially impressive form, is important in games such as this as United will have to be patient and aggressive off the ball

He could be left out in favour of Pogba starting deeper, but I don't think Pogba would fit this game where United will have so little possession.

8. Bruno Fernandes

The Portuguese international starts almost every game for the club. A Manchester derby will be no different, barring injury.

9. Jadon Sancho

The former Dortmund man has enjoyed some fantastic form recently. After being rested against Watford, he is almost certain to come back into the starting line-up.

IMAGO / Sportimage

10. Anthony Elanga

Elanga started against Watford, and was impressive for the most part. Impressing with his energy, pace and even linkup play at times.

This will be the biggest game the Swede has started so far, but he has performed in big moments before as seen when he grabbed the equaliser in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid.

In a game like this, his strengths especially will be welcome.

11. Cristiano Ronaldo

The superstar has been a regular in the team since he arrived. Despite poor form, it seems likely that will continue in a game like this.

