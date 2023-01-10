Manchester United Should Sign This Wonderkid Midfielder In 2023
Manchester United’s midfield regeneration this season has been nothing short of spectacular. The addition of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro has brought a new life to the Red Devil’s midfield.
The addition of the pair has allowed Bruno Fernandes to thrive in a more attacking and advanced role in Erik Ten Hag’s side. Fernandes has been allowed to be more expressive and has created a high number of chances.
Eriksen is 30 and any injury to the Danish international would leave a hole in that area of the midfield. Having a young ‘prodigy’ begin to develop could shape the future of United’s long term side under Ten Hag.
One player that is creeping up on the radar as an emerging talent is Mallorca midfielder Kang-In Lee (Lee Kang-In. The 21 year old plays a range of positions - primarily as a central midfielder.
An advanced and creative midfielder that is quickly making a name for himself as a real talent in La Liga. The South Korean international already has interest in the Premier League - Wolves, Aston Villa and Newcastle United all have interest.
Kang-In Lee ranks second for U21’s with the most expected assists (xA) in Europe’s top 5 leagues according to @FTalentScout via Wyscout;
Gabriel Martinelli - 4.34 (2 assists)
Kang-In Lee - 3.04 (4 assists)
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - 2.97 (5 assists)
Jamal Musiala - 2.94 (6 assists)
Michael Olise - 2.91 (4 assists)
Primarily playing on the left side of midfield, the 21 year old has 2 goals and 3 assists in 16 games for Mallorca in the league this season. An impressive 27 chances created accompanied by an 81% successful pass accuracy.
Eight big chances created in La Liga this season, the highest in the division. Described as having a ‘left foot of gold’ by various analysts.
The South Korean talent has a release clause of £15million - it leaves anyone wondering why more big sides aren’t interested. If United had the cash, it’s a deal they certainly should have looked at.
Author Verdict
Whichever side picks up Kang-In Lee will be bringing a truly talented player into their side. The South Korean is a higher quality side away from unlocking even more of his potential.
If the 21 year old moves to the Premier League, he’ll be an exciting addition to England’s top flight. A truly talented young player with bags of potential.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Manchester United Hit Stumbling Block Regarding Joao Felix Transfer
- Manchester United To Allow Centre Back To Leave In 2023
- Casemiro Is Manchester United’s Best Signing In Recent Years
- Report: Manchester United Identify Victor Osimhen As Prime Striker Target
- Marseille Interested In Manchester United Youngster
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon