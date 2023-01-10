Manchester United Should Sign This Wonderkid Midfielder In 2023

Manchester United’s midfield regeneration this season has been nothing short of spectacular. The addition of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro has brought a new life to the Red Devil’s midfield.

The addition of the pair has allowed Bruno Fernandes to thrive in a more attacking and advanced role in Erik Ten Hag’s side. Fernandes has been allowed to be more expressive and has created a high number of chances.

Eriksen is 30 and any injury to the Danish international would leave a hole in that area of the midfield. Having a young ‘prodigy’ begin to develop could shape the future of United’s long term side under Ten Hag.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

One player that is creeping up on the radar as an emerging talent is Mallorca midfielder Kang-In Lee (Lee Kang-In. The 21 year old plays a range of positions - primarily as a central midfielder.

An advanced and creative midfielder that is quickly making a name for himself as a real talent in La Liga. The South Korean international already has interest in the Premier League - Wolves, Aston Villa and Newcastle United all have interest.

Kang-In Lee ranks second for U21’s with the most expected assists (xA) in Europe’s top 5 leagues according to @FTalentScout via Wyscout;

Gabriel Martinelli - 4.34 (2 assists)

Kang-In Lee - 3.04 (4 assists)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - 2.97 (5 assists)

Jamal Musiala - 2.94 (6 assists)

Michael Olise - 2.91 (4 assists)

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Primarily playing on the left side of midfield, the 21 year old has 2 goals and 3 assists in 16 games for Mallorca in the league this season. An impressive 27 chances created accompanied by an 81% successful pass accuracy.

Eight big chances created in La Liga this season, the highest in the division. Described as having a ‘left foot of gold’ by various analysts.

The South Korean talent has a release clause of £15million - it leaves anyone wondering why more big sides aren’t interested. If United had the cash, it’s a deal they certainly should have looked at.

Author Verdict

Whichever side picks up Kang-In Lee will be bringing a truly talented player into their side. The South Korean is a higher quality side away from unlocking even more of his potential.

If the 21 year old moves to the Premier League, he’ll be an exciting addition to England’s top flight. A truly talented young player with bags of potential.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon