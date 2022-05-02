Manchester United Striker Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Message To Fans On Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message to the fans on the social network Instagram, as once again showed Manchester United fans why he is back, making a great performance.

Ronaldo who is 37-years-old has played 37 matches for the Red Devils this season, scoring 24 goals and helping his team with 3 assists in all competitions.

Today 'CR7' played a very solid game looking for chances to score, he had several attempts sadly one of his goals was disallowed due to a fine offside line, then later in the game he made a great run through the right wing and managed to get a penalty kick which was exchanged by a beautiful goal.

Twitter media MUFC Scoop has reposted the Portuguese Instagram message on the following tweet:

Cristiano uploaded a picture and a caption that said: "Once again, great support from the stands. Let’s take this opportunity of our last game of the season at Old Trafford to thank our amazing supporters, who endured a difficult season by our side and never abandoned us. Thanks, guys. Your support means the world to us and our goal is to become better everyday, so that we can achieve what we all want: glory for Man. United!"

Author Verdict:

I have always believed that Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest player of all time and sincerely can not understand how some ''fans'' could believe that he had arrived to make damage to the team, every game he shows people at Old Trafford that he is present, relevant and will help the Red Devils when most needed.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon