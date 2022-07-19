Skip to main content

Manchester United Supporters Don’t Think Harry Maguire Should Start Over Lisandro Martinez Or Raphael Varane

Manchester United supporters have had their say on whether Harry Maguire should start over the partnership of new signing Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane ahead of the new season. 

Maguire started the last two pre season friendlies alongside Victor Lindelof with United fans criticising his performance against Melbourne Victory as well as Maguire being booed against Crystal Palace on Tuesday. 

The current United captain received numerous counts of criticism last season following a poor spell of performances as well as some posts and actions across social media which was named as setting a bad example. 

Harry Maguire

Erik Ten Hag has recently added Lisandro Martinez to his United squad ahead of the new season which has prompted fans into thinking what partnership could play together next season. 

As it stands it seems like Maguire would feature in the defensive backline due to the player continuing to be named as the club captain.

However, United supporters have taken to a poll posted on the United Transfer Room Twitter account to express their opinions on whether the Englishman should play ahead of either Varane or Martinez.

77% of the poll has said NO to Maguire starting over either Varane or Martinez next season which could seem like the better option on paper. 

However Martinez won’t have played or featured in the squad as much as Maguire has in the pre season period so far. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Harry Maguire
Opinions

Manchester United Supporters Don’t Think Harry Maguire Should Start Over Lisandro Martinez Or Raphael Varane

By Alex Wallace10 seconds ago
antony
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Make Approach To Sign Manchester United Target Antony

By Alex Wallace29 minutes ago
Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok
News

Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag - Despite The Improvement Showed By The Squad, Work Still Needs To Be Done

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
ten hag bangkok
Opinions

Analysing Erik Ten Hag’s New Look Manchester United Style Of Play

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
ronaldo arriving
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Now Set To Stay At Manchester United Says Journalist

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
de jong smile
Transfers

Report: Chelsea Are Preparing A Formal Offer For Frenkie De Jong With The Midfielder Not Convinced On Manchester United Move

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
antony celebrating
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Preparing New Offer For Ajax Winger Antony Including Cash Plus Player

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
DONNY
Quotes

Report: Midfielder Donny Van De Beek Was Interviewed Post Match And Shared His Thoughts On Manchester United

By Saul Escudero4 hours ago