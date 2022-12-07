Manchester United v Cadiz, Predicted Lineup, Anthony Martial To Start

Manchester United return to action on Wednesday (well… sort of) as they face Spanish side Cadiz in a mid season friendly. Despite the ongoing FIFA World Cup, players that aren’t still at the tournament will feature in this game.

It’ll be a good opportunity for Erik Ten Hag to really assess some of his extra squad members. With so many senior players still at the World Cup, many youngsters have the chance to step up.

It’ll be the first time United have really played a mid season friendly but due to the ongoing World Cup, it’s become a reality. Many senior players didn’t get selected for their nation and therefore will be available.

Cadiz are a relatively decent side playing in Spain and this game will present ten Hag the chance to review tactics. With regular club football’s return already on the horizon, United will need to be sharp.

The Predicted XI

It’s unclear what approach Ten Hag will take ahead of the game but here is our predicted side.

De Gea

Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Rhys Bennett, Williams

Van De Beek, McTominay, Iqbal

Garnacho, Elanga, Martial

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon