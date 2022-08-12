Manchester United Vs Brentford Predicted Line-Up - Cristiano Ronaldo And Christian Eriksen To Start

Manchester United will play Brentford away on Saturday in the Premier League and boss Erik Ten Hag has several interesting decisions to make in terms of the starting line-up.

This is what I predict we'll see:

1. David De Gea

As the number one goalkeeper, the Spaniard will start barring injury. He could have done better for one or both of the goals against Brighton, but it won't be enough for a change to be made.

2. Diogo Dalot

Dalot seems to be the preferred option over Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back. With his added technical quality he definitely suits the change of style best and we will see this season if he is ready to become a top player or not.

3. Harry Maguire

The captain seems to have kept his place as a starter under the new manager. He endured a difficult season last time around but this year could see a change of fortunes if the team performs.

He has a point to prove this season.

4. Lisandro Martinez

Ten Hag's second signing of the summer, the Argentinian struggled a little bit against Brighton. However, there are no doubts that he has the talent to perform well in this kind of possession-based system as he did exactly that for AFC Ajax.

Whether or not he can cope with the physicality of the Premier League remains to be seen.

Lisandro Martinez IMAGO / Colorsport

5. Luke Shaw

I personally thought new boy Tyrell Malacia would start in the previous game, given he played more in pre-season because of Shaw's injury.

However, it was the Englishman and it seems he has kept his place as a starter this season. Like many of the United players, he did not contribute much in that game but is likely to keep his place.

6. Scott Mctominay

The Scotsman struggled against Brighton, especially on the ball, and it left us with more questions about whether he has the technical ability required to play in this style of football.

However, since there is little other choice following the departures of Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba, it seems that he will probably stay in the team.

7. Christian Eriksen

Fred or Mctominay could drop out for the Danish international, or it could be neither. But I think the team played much better a week ago when Eriksen moved deeper into midfield and started to control proceedings.

It may not be ideal since he does not have the defensive talents that other midfielders in the squad do, but the team needs someone with real technical quality in the midfield or a possession-based system will never work.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

8. Bruno Fernandes

Vital to the team's chance creation, Fernandes will start as the most advanced midfielder - this is a given.

9. Marcus Rashford

The 24-year-old struggled in the opening game similarly to how he did in 21/22, but enjoyed a good pre-season nonetheless. I would be surprised if he was dropped to the bench as quickly as the second match.

He will still offer a lot to the club if he can return to form.

10. Jadon Sancho

The winger has also become a given in the starting 11. His composure on the ball mixed with his dribbling ability can be really important when the team is developing attacks.

His confidence in a struggling team is still developing but as (Or if) United improve, there is little doubt Sancho will become one of the league's best.

11. Cristiano Ronaldo

The team seemed to improve when the superstar came on in the second half against Brighton and we should see him start here.

Whether he ends up leaving the club this summer or not, Anthony Martial is injured and Ronaldo is the only natural replacement either way.

