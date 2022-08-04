Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Sign One Player From The Opposing Side | Premier League Start

With just three days to go, the Premier League is about to start for Manchester United and they will face the always tough-to-beat Brighton & Hove Albion.

This time we will talk about which player from the Seagulls could be the most useful for the Red Devils given his qualities and talent.

And we have chosen Moises Caicedo, the number 25 has become very popular among the club's fanbase as he has begun to participate in the last games of the past season.

The Ecuadorian International has great mobility in the Midfield and will of course be an obstacle for Bruno Fernandes on Sunday.

We appreciated how precise and determined the Brighton player is if we look back to the last game played between Manchester United and the Seagulls where Ralf Rangnick's side lost (4-0).

The 20-year-old was key back then controlling the times and creating chances for his teammates, the Santo Domingo-born will attempt to do the same at Old Trafford.

Caicedo has everything a Premier League club could desire, the Midfielder is great when it's time to defend and block the creative Midfielder from the rival team.

This is the reason why we chose the Ecuadorian as a great option for 'sign one player from the opposing team'.

