Manchester United vs Leicester City Predicted Line-up: Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo to Start

Manchester United face Leicester City in the Premier League this Saturday, with kick-off at 5pm UK time.

As usual, Ralf Rangnick has a few big decisions on his hands, which will be looked at and scrutinized by fans, media and pundits alike.

However, I personally think it will be a straightforward selection for him, similar to what we have seen before.

1. David De Gea

The goalkeeper has been an automatic pick for the German manager so far, and it doesn't look like things will change.

2. Diogo Dalot

Dalot played in a World Cup play-off semi-final for Portugal this international break, and after starting most games for Rangnick so far, it makes sense it would stay that way.

He has enjoyed a good season this year.

Diogo Dalot IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

3. Harry Maguire

Maguire faced boos at Wembley during the international break. As he has done for all of his time at the club so far, the manager defended his captain and stuck by him.

I expect to see him start as usual, against his former team.

4. Raphael Varane

The 28 year-old sustained an injury while captaining France on International duty. However, it is suspected he will be fit to play on the weekend.

As the first choice next to Maguire, he should start.

5. Luke Shaw

Shaw scored a fantastic goal for England last week. And, although his comments about feeling "More wanted" with his national team came across as a dig to some, I still fully expect him to keep his place in the team.

6. Scott Mctominay

The Scotsman was injured for much of March, but is now fit again to play for his club.

As a regular starter, he should play as usual.

Scott Mctominay IMAGO / PA Images

7. Paul Pogba

This is one of the more interesting choices the coaching staff have to make.

Pogba came out with some comments on France duty, saying that one of the reasons for his form at times has been down to changing positions and teammates too often.

Rangnick gave a reaction to that, suggesting that he was not in agreeance and that it was "Normal" to play the 28 year-old in different positions considering the injuries the squad was facing.

However, I do think we'll see him play. Whether as a starter or off the bench, and he should make an impact in some way when he does.

8. Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes just signed a new contract and should start the game as he usually does.

9. Anthony Elanga

Elanga has enjoyed his breakthrough year this season, and unless United's most frequent scorer against Leicester, Marcus Rashford, is picked over him, he should start.

Perhaps given that stat and the fact he had a break to clear his head, The Englishmen will start. But on recent form, it will be Elanga.

Anthony Elanga IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

10. Jadon Sancho

Sancho has had fantastic form in recent months and should be nailed on to start.

His trickery and ability to create chances will be important in this game.

11. Cristiano Ronaldo

Finally, Cristiano is almost guaranteed to be on the team sheet too. Although he hasn't been at his best in the league this season, he did score a hat-trick against Spurs, and has been a nailed on starter for most games.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |