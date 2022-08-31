Manchester United Vs. Leicester City Predicted XI - Casemiro To Make Debut

1. David De Gea

As the number one goalkeeper, for now, the Spaniard will start. We will see as the season goes on if he can adapt to the new manager's style.

2. Diogo Dalot

The full-back has repaid the manager's faith so far this season. Although he did not impress in the first two matches against Brighton and Brentford, since the team has picked up their form he has played fantastically. He's been particularly stronger defensively while making a great assist for Bruno Fernandes last Saturday.

3. Raphael Varane

One of the squad's most decorated players, it shouldn't be a surprise that the Frenchman has worked his way back into the team despite initially losing out to Harry Maguire on the team sheet.

Although Maguire may offer more on the ball. Varane has been very strong in his duels and hasn't missed a challenge since returning to the team. He should stay unless Erik Ten Hag chooses to rotate.

4. Lisandro Martinez

After reuniting with his old boss, the Argentinian has shown great form and started every game since coming in. There were concerns about his height as a central defender in the Premier League but so far he has proved doubters wrong.

IMAGO / Colorsport

5. Tyrell Malacia

Similarly, it did not take Malacia long to win his place from Luke Shaw. He has impressed in particular in his defensive actions while being comfortable in possession too.

6. Casemiro

The five-time Champions League winner should make his full debut versus Leicester. He was eased in off the bench against Southampton and showed good aggression more than once.

He will be an excellent addition to the team.

7. Christian Eriksen

Another of the new signings, the Danish international impressed too in the latest two matches with his passing and work rate. Unless there is some rotation, he should start again.

8. Bruno Fernandes

A nailed-on starter since joining, the playmaker will be important as usual with his chance creation skills. He scored well against Southampton and showed how he can make the difference.

IMAGO / PA Images

9. Jadon Sancho

Sancho was one of the less impactful players in the last game but he did make the difference with his goal against Liverpool. It can be assumed that he'll play again.

10. Anthony Elanga

The youngster has started the last two games and has done well with his energy. He hit the post and provided an assist against Liverpool but admittedly did not affect the Southampton game much.

However, if the manager sticks with his high-energy starting eleven and leaves Cristiano Ronaldo out like he has recently, the Swede will play. New signing Antony is not registered in time to play here.

11. Marcus Rashford

Although he has played out of position up front since the turn in form the team has experienced, Rashford has impressed similarly to Elanga with his energy and aggression, while providing a little more on the attack.

