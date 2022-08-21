Manchester United Vs. Liverpool Predicted XI - Cristiano Ronaldo To Make Way For Anthony Martial

Manchester United play Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday and there are several interesting decisions manager Erik Ten hag has to make in regards to the lineup. That's what I'll predict here.

1. David De Gea

The Spaniard is the number one goalkeeper and despite rumours that United are looking to bring in some competition for him, it will stay that way for now.

2. Harry Maguire

There were reports earlier in the week that the captain could be dropped for this game. However, I think he will remain in his place. Despite the poor start to the season, I actually think Maguire has been one of the ones who are less at fault for it.

The fact that the manager kept him as captain means that he has faith in him and I think that faith will stay, at least for now.

4. Raphael Varane

Considered one of the best center-backs in Europe, many were surprised he didn't feature in the starting 11 in either of the first two Premier League games.

But with six goals conceded already in those games, it could be time for a change. I don't personally think it is the back four that is the issue, but Martinez could play in midfield while the team waits for Casemiro's arrival.

5. Tyrell Malacia

I believe Luke Shaw will drop out for this one after a couple of poor performances. Malacia is a new signing that understands the way the manager wants to play well, and impressed in pre-season.

Shaw has responded well to competition in the past, so it could be a good thing for both left-backs.

6. Lisandro Martinez

The Argentinian hasn't played in midfield for United yet and to do so against Liverpool would be somewhat of a baptism of fire. However, some reports suggested he could change positions in this fixture.

As mentioned before, something needs to change and since Scott Mctominay was dropped in the previous fixture, I would guess he will be the one missing out again.

7. Fred

Completing an all-South American pairing in midfield, I think Fred will play again here. These two can protect the back four. We will probably see Christian Eriksen move to the wing or drop out entirely for this one (I've gone with the latter).

8. Bruno Fernandes

As one of the side's most important players, it can be expected that he will start again. The Portuguese international has been vital to the team since coming in in January 2020 and although he hasn't been good yet this season, he has been

9. Jadon Sancho

Like most in the team, the Englishman hasn't had a good start to the season. However, he has probably looked like one of the better of a bad bunch.

His ability could be important in this game, we should see him stay in the team.

10. Marcus Rashford

As one of the better performers versus Brentford, we should see him play again here. There is a chance Eriksen takes Rashford's place on the wing but that would make a forward line that lacks natural runners, needed especially against a team like Liverpool where we will have to try and counterattack more often.

11. Antony Martial

I think we will see Cristiano Ronaldo drop out for this game. It was the plan for Martial to start the season as the main striker after his impressive pre-season and I think we'll see him make a return now he is back from injury.

There is a chance that he isn't ready to start. But if he is then I think his link-up play could be important in keeping more (And better quality) possession than in the previous matches.

