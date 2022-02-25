Manchester United vs Watford Predicted XI: Anthony Elanga to Start

Manchester United face Watford in the Premier League tomorrow, with the match due to kick off at 3pm GMT at old Trafford.

Following the draw to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, there is due to be one or two changes. The performance was poor for much of the game and manager Ralf Rangnick will want to see something different this weekend.

1. David De Gea

As the preferred choice in Rangnick's eyes, De Gea will start barring injury.

2. Luke Shaw

Shaw brought off in the second half on Wednesday for Alex Telles. It may have been that the German coach had seen enough of him, and it may also have been for the yellow card he was carrying.

The left-back has been first choice in his position for an extended period of time, however, so it seems more likely he will start.

3 . Harry Maguire

The captain will most probably keep his place. The manager has trusted him since he took over, and will likely do so again.

4. Raphael Varane

Despite being somewhat shaky at times midweek, the World Cup winner should play.

Victor Lindelof has been impressive lately when playing at centre back, but so far Varane has been preferred and it should stay the same here.

5. Diogo Dalot

The Portuguese international enjoyed a long run of games without seeing the bench until last week, where he made way for Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the line-up.

He also missed out in the Champions League to Victor Lindelof.

Although it is possible the manager had a change of heart, I think it is more likely Dalot may come back into the team for this match.

He suits playing at home against teams like Watford, with his ability to progress the ball over someone like Wan-Bissaka.

6. Scott Mctominay

Mctominay missed the game midweek due to illness.

Assuming he is over that by the time the game comes around, he should start.

The 25 year-old has been a very important player this season.

7. Paul Pogba

Although the Frenchman was poor in the Champions League, he had been enjoying a good run of form.

It wouldn't make sense to drop him for one bad performance - he should keep his place.

8. Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes broke a Champions League record on Wednesday.

A vital part of the team on good form, he will come back into the side barring any injury.

9. Anthony Elanga

Despite a lack of any real top level experience until this season, The Swede has become a breath of fresh air for The Red Devils.

After scoring big goals off the bench in two consecutive games, Elanga should replace the out of form Marcus Rashford.

He offers a good work rate, a goal threat, and deserves his place in the team.

10. Jadon Sancho

Similar to Paul Pogba in some ways, Jadon Sancho had been on a great run until Wednesday.

It is the same situation as with him, he should keep his place after being an important player for many weeks now.

11.Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese superstar is enduring a poor run of form, but the manager has kept his faith in him so far.

Leaving him out would be a huge decision, and although possible, it is more likely he will play as he usually does.