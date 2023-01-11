Manchester United Youngster Has Given Erik Ten Hag Something To Consider

Erik Ten Hag is doing what every Manchester United manager before him has done and is one of the fundamentals of the club. Giving youth a chance to shine is a given at Old Trafford.

However, Ten Hag handed out a full debut and a debut against Charlton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night. Kobbie Mainoo was given his first senior start against the League one side.

The young midfielder performed well and is likely to continue training with the first team at Carrington. Facundo Pellistri was also given his first United appearance - two years on from his initial arrival at Old Trafford.

Pellistri has been a regular for his national side Uruguay but was yet to actually step out in a United shirt. The young winger had been on multiple loan spells since his arrival.

The 21 year old made just over a five minute appearance for United but was able to impress supporters and most certainly his manager. Fans are already calling for Pellistri to be given more chances.

The young prospect is reportedly looking to leave the club on loan this January but he may have given Ten Hag a decision to make. Providing an assist for Marcus Rashford, creating two chances and completing all six of his passes - Pellistri made an impact.

Anthony Elanga also featured on the night and has done for some time, however Pellistri made a much bigger impact from the bench than the Swedish youngster. Is it time for Pellistri to be given the chance instead of Elanga?

That question will only be answered by the managers team selections but the impact of the Uruguayan last night surely deserves to be tested once again in the near future.

