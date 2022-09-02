Manchester United’s 2022 Summer Transfer Window | Success or Failure

The 2022 summer transfer window slammed shut on Thursday night.

Manchester United made six new signings, adding a new backbone of players to the squad.

However despite adding six new players, United had quite the turbulent summer with a lot of uncertainty hanging over at times.

Erik Ten Hag outlined a number of talents at the start of the window - some of which were secured however others weren’t.

The Signings

Erik Ten Hag added six new players to the squad, spending over £200million.

The new additions have been much needed players, however the way in which many of the players have been signed will raise some question marks.

Paying £85million for Antony highlights United’s transfer window, the boards incompetence to do a deal earlier has ultimately cost United in fees.

£200million should have ultimately covered 8-10 signings this summer, fans knew that this window should have been one to rebuild in.

Frenkie De Jong

A name that dominated United headlines for the majority of the summer - Frenkie De Jong was not signed this summer.

United spent three, yes three months working on a deal to sign De Jong from Barcelona - the player was a priority signing for Ten Hag.

However, despite agreeing a deal with Barcelona, De Jong remained put in Camp Nou even with John Murtough and Richard Arnold having traveled to Barcelona.

It seems to fans in particular that United wasted three valuable months on this deal and ultimately failed.

One to forget for club and supporters until January, at least.

Marko Arnautovic and Adrien Rabiot

Marko Arnautovic and Adrien Rabiot, two players that were heavily linked to and considered by Manchester United.

A simple way to put it would be to state that these links were a disgrace and to think that United could have almost signed the pair made fans worry and rightly so.

However with fans stating their anger against the possibility of Arnautovic in particular, these moves were avoided.

To Conclude…

In conclusion, United’s summer in terms of the quality of players signed can be seen as a positive.

However, this summer once again highlights that the ownership of the football club, the Glazers, as well as members of the clubs board are not fit for purpose.

Valuable time wasted on a player that didn’t want to join as well as looking at targets that completely underwhelmed the football club proved costly.

On the pitch I think the window will prove to be successful, however, off it frustration will continue with the running of the football club and rightfully so.

