Skip to main content
Manchester United’s Current Best Starting 11

IMAGO / Sportimage

Manchester United’s Current Best Starting 11

Erik Ten Hag has chopped and changed his Manchester United side over the past few weeks. However here is who I think features in the current best 11.

Manchester United have a very talented squad at their disposal. Manager Erik Ten Hag is still trying to chop and change his squad to find his best starting 11.

The Dutch manager made a number of summer signings in the transfer window. Players such as Lisandro Martinez, Antony and Christian Eriksen have all been exceptional since joining the club.

Many of the new summer additions have come into the side and replaced some of the players that played a majority of games last season. Ten Hag has visibly changed the shape and intensity of the side.

Erik ten Hag vs Liverpool

United supporters can see visible changes in the play style as well as some players' change of attitude and improvement in ability. Fans will often debate on who fits into the best 11.

There are many comparisons and debates all across the pitch for which players are the best in certain positions. At the same time however, there are some positions where there is a player who excels above the rest.

For example, in goal, David De Gea is the go to choice and has played every game so far this season. Eriksen is also another choice that Ten Hag has stuck with for the majority of the campaign so far.

However this article will explore who I think fits into the best starting 11 currently at United. You can find my picks below.

Formation - 4-3-3

De Gea

Malacia - Varane - Martinez - Dalot

 McTominay

Fernandes - Eriksen

Rashford - Martial - Antony

Erik ten Hag
Opinions

Manchester United’s Current Best Starting 11

By Alex Wallace
Thierry Henry with Barcelona
Match Day

Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League Where To Watch TV Channels and Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Kylian Mbappe UEFA Champions League PSG
Opinions

Should Manchester United Sign Kylian Mbappe?

By Alex Wallace
Anthony Martial Manchester United
Opinions

Manchester United Cannot Rely On Anthony Martial As Their Striker

By Alex Wallace
Glazers Out
Quotes

Sir Jim Ratcliffe Speaks About Manchester United Takeover Links

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Antony Bruno Fernandes Goodison Park Manchester United Everton Premier League
News

What Cristiano Ronaldo’s Celebration Against Everton Meant

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Antony Bruno Fernandes Goodison Park Manchester United Everton Premier League
Opinions

Manchester United Vs. Omonia Predicted Lineup - Cristiano Ronaldo To Start

By Rhys James
David De Gea Manchester United Goodison Park Everton Manchester United Premier League
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Star: Why Erik Ten Hag's Team Are Conceding So Many Goals

By Rhys James