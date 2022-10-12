Manchester United’s Current Best Starting 11

Manchester United have a very talented squad at their disposal. Manager Erik Ten Hag is still trying to chop and change his squad to find his best starting 11.

The Dutch manager made a number of summer signings in the transfer window. Players such as Lisandro Martinez, Antony and Christian Eriksen have all been exceptional since joining the club.

Many of the new summer additions have come into the side and replaced some of the players that played a majority of games last season. Ten Hag has visibly changed the shape and intensity of the side.

IMAGO / PA Images

United supporters can see visible changes in the play style as well as some players' change of attitude and improvement in ability. Fans will often debate on who fits into the best 11.

There are many comparisons and debates all across the pitch for which players are the best in certain positions. At the same time however, there are some positions where there is a player who excels above the rest.

For example, in goal, David De Gea is the go to choice and has played every game so far this season. Eriksen is also another choice that Ten Hag has stuck with for the majority of the campaign so far.

However this article will explore who I think fits into the best starting 11 currently at United. You can find my picks below.

Formation - 4-3-3

De Gea

Malacia - Varane - Martinez - Dalot

McTominay

Fernandes - Eriksen

Rashford - Martial - Antony