Manchester United's Possible Frenkie De Jong Alternatives

Manchester United are waiting on the decision of Frenkie De Jong this summer to see if they will go ahead with the signing of the midfielder after agreeing a deal with Barcelona.

United have been working on signing the Dutch international for weeks after being prompted into signing the player by new manager, Erik Ten Hag.

The Red Devils have agreed on a fee and structure of payment with Barcelona for the deal however the player currently does not want to leave Barcelona.

United are giving the deal until Friday to be completed or will be set to walk away, according to a number of reports.

United may have to look elsewhere this summer if they are to strengthen their midfield options and have already been linked to a number of other targets.

If United are to miss out on De Jong this summer, here are some other players that the Red Devils could turn their attention to;

Youri Tielemans

The Leicester City midfielder has proved his value over the past seasons for the foxes and has already been linked with a move to United this summer.

The Belgian international primarily plays as a central midfielder and does posses a number of qualities similar to that of De Jong whilst also being proved in the Premier League.

Tielemans would be available for around £25million this summer according to reports which would also allow United to spend elsewhere.

Ruben Neves

Neves is another player that United could look at this summer and like Tielemans, is a player that United have been linked to previously.

The Portuguese international has made a great impression since bursting onto the scene for Wolves in the Premier League.

Neves is a player that can comfortably play the roles of both a six and an eight on the pitch, again similar to that of De Jong.

However, Neves is said to have a price tag of around £60million which is closer to the valuation of De Jong compared to Tielemans.

