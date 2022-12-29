Manchester United’s Year In Review 2022

Manchester United have had a whirlwind 2022 and here you can recap the full calendar year as we look ahead to 2023.

The opening months…

United opened 2022 under the managerial guidance of Ralf Rangnick, losing their first game of the year to Wolves. Rangnick was in caretaker charge following the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Despite the opening loss, United would go on an unbeaten run up until March where they would lose 1-4 to Manchester City. During this time, United would be knocked out of the UEFA Champions League to Atletico Madrid.

Inconsistent results and trouble both on and off the pitch saw United fail to qualify for the top four in the Premier League. Rangnick left the club despite agreeing to become the clubs technical director.

Erik Ten Hag is appointed

In April of 2022, Ten Hag was appointed as the manager of United and would take over at the end of the season. The Dutchman would go on and win the league with Ajax at the end of his final season at the Dutch giants.

Ten Hag then sprung into life at Old Trafford, spending high amounts of cash in the summer transfer window as he began to reshape his squad. Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Antony, Martin Dubravka, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez.

The Ten Hag Era Begins

Following a successful pre season period, United returned to Premier League action. United would open the campaign with a 1-2 loss to Brighton and a 4-0 battering away at Brentford.

Questions were asked early on about the squad and if they’d really changed since the departure of Rangnick. However, United would bounce back and emphatically beat Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford.

United then went on a reasonably good run with only a harsh defeat to Manchester City being a negative. Wins against Arsenal and Tottenham impressing fans along the way.

2022 Comes to a close

With the curtain closing on 2022 for United, Ten Hag’s men are truly on an upward spiral. Marcus Rashford is playing some of his best football and Martinez is returning to Old Trafford as a World Cup winner.

A recent departure from Cristiano Ronaldo means theres a hole to fill in the striker position, something Ten Hag wants to pursue. However, with the ongoing sale of the club a big addition in attack still has question marks hanging over it.

Overall, United have come out of 2022 in a much more positive way than they went into it. A top four race which is there for the taking and positive feel around the current crop of players.

2023 could be a huge year for United and the eyes of the fans and the world will be on the club. With a possible sale and a new era certainly on the horizon, theres a sense of hope among fans as another year comes to an end.

