Marcus Rashfords Manchester United Resurgence Under Erik Ten Hag

Marcus Rashford was clearly struggling for form last season, especially under Ralf Rangnick during his short spell at Manchester United.

Rangnick commented publicly about how he was ‘puzzled’ by Rashford’s poor form for United.

The Englishman was dropped by Rangnick and performed to a below par standard when getting chances last season.

Rashford was even linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the summer, with reports stating that PSG were interested in the player.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

However the player wanted to stay and Erik Ten Hag ensured that Rashford would be a part of his plans.

Rashford, just like the rest of the United squad had a poor start to the 22/23 campaign with two consecutive losses.

However, the Englishman has found his form alongside his teammates in the last few games and his United side are now four games without dropping a point.

The statistics speak for themselves when it comes to Rashford’s form under Ten Hag.

In the last four games for United, Rashford has recorded a combined total of five goals and assists.

A goal against Liverpool, an assist against Leicester City and then, most recently, two goals and an assist against Arsenal.

Ten Hag is getting the best out of Rashford at the moment by alternating his position between a central and left sided role.

IMAGO / PA Images

Rashford is in fine form and is currently United’s most consistent performer.

The Englishman is excelling in games when moved onto the left side of attack.

Ten Hag is showing a true belief in Rashford, something that the player desperately needed from his manager.

Should Rashford continue to perform to these standards, he will undoubtedly have a much improved season compared to the last.

