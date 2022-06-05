Opinion: Dean Henderson's Potential Move Is Proof That Erik Ten Hag Has Not Grasped The Issues At Manchester United

Erik Ten Hag has taken the helm of Manchester United ahead of the 2021/22 season, but has he already made a critical error that's going to affect the team's long-term future?

Dean Henderson has long been toted as the future number 1 for the Red Devils, but with a move to Newcastle United seemingly coming to fruition, it has a cast uncertainty as to who will be succeeding veteran United goalkeeper David De Gea.

Henderson's decision is reportedly due to Ten Hag not making assurances as to the players playing time.

Henderson has a better save percentage (75.27%) than De Gea (72.36%) in the Premier League. He has a far better penalty record and the big difference is that he is six and a half years younger.

Now, it's easy to argue that that statistics can be conflated, especially when playing for a team like Sheffield United where you face more shots per game.

The issue isn't that he's the by far the best keeper in the squad. He's not. The issue is that he was a certainty. He was used to the Premier League and he could have led to security in that position.

It is evident how hard it is to find a Premier League-standard keeper, just look at Chelsea's difficulty after losing Thibaut Courtois.

How does this bode for the upcoming tenure of Ten Hag?

It won't affect him. This won't become an issue until roughly four years time when De Gea leaves or retires.

By that point, the Dutchman will have to buck the post-Ferguson era theme of early departures to still be at the club.

Since Alex Ferguson, there has been very little future-proofing. Short term solutions might get the side into Champions League for one season, but that isn't the future fans want.

There needs to be a sign that the management are planting roots with the aim of helping the long-term future of the Red Devils.

Darwin Nunez and Frenkie De Jong are perfect examples of this. Should the club procure them, these players have the potential to become a core of the squad for many years to come.

They can become a spine the likes of which haven't been seen at United since players like Paul Scholes and Wayne Rooney.

The new manager does see the issues within the team, but it seems unlikely that there was no way to tempt the England international keeper to stay, whether that be another loan or assurances of certain amount of playing time this season.

One decision does not a manager make. It is very early doors and judging his decision-making this early may be pointless.

What is important is how he contains the rot that has been spreading for years inside Manchester United. That starts with creating a trusted core group that will help him make the rest fall in line.

Now it appears Henderson has no place in that group or indeed the team, but perhaps his departure shows a more authoritarian leadership style from the new boss, that United so desperately needs.

