Opinion: Marc Skinner’s Manchester United Will Benefit Tremendously From the Old Trafford Game

With two more days to go for Manchester United Women’s game against Everton Women’s at Old Trafford, the Red Devils will try to seize three points to steady their ship in the race for top three.

Qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League is highly beneficial for the squad’s morale as well as the future of key players ahead of the next season. With over 25,000 tickets sold, the Old Trafford crowd will witness a historic moment, which could change the landscape of Women’s football.

Manager Marc Skinner confirmed ins and outs ahead of the next fixture as Hayley Ladd, Signe Bruun, Carrie Jones, and Maria Thorisdottir are all back and available this weekend. But it will be a huge blow for Aoife Mannion(ACL), Kirsty Smith(Niggle), and Lucy Staniforth(Knee) as they miss out due to injuries.

The story of Manchester United Women’s coincides with the tale of Parisian veteran Joan of Arc’s resurgence to the crown.

Despite the club's disbandment in 2005 due to Malcolm Glazer’s preconception of the core model behind the team being “unprofitable”, the Red Devils regrouped and announced themselves to the world under manager Casey Stoney in 2018 by winning promotion into the Women’s Super League in the club’s first-ever season, after being reintroduced officially.

As part of the buildup ahead of the Old Trafford game, the team’s communication department organized a media day at the stadium yesterday, giving the team reassurance and confidence in terms of promotion and publicity ahead of a big event.

Walls were painted red along the aisles of the megastore with pictures of each player being displayed across the fences beside family-friendly benches.

“Every time we step on the pitch, we want to put on a performance for them because they put the love into us”, said forward Ella Toone to reporter Jamie Spencer when asked about playing in front of the fans at Old Trafford.

It’s a dream come true for every young girl supporting the Red Devils to step out their foot onto the silky green turf at Old Trafford and score a goal in front of the roaring fans seated at the Stretford End. Seeing the Women’s team play will bring an added motivation to every fan, girl and boy, which will help in realizing the virtues of “All Reds Are Equal” and deliver for the badge irrespective of gender.

Moments like these will shine brightly on parents, especially the ones coming from conservative, religious, and orthodox backgrounds to allow their daughters to train and play for Manchester United from the academy level onwards.

The Red Army and the Barmy Army will hold hands on this occasion to push the team at Old Trafford from start to finish. Efforts taken by the Barmy Army a.k.a Manchester United Women’s Supporters Club have reaped rewards, providing every football faithful with the opportunity to see the team play live both home and away by arranging transportations, informing people, and raising concerns to the club’s hierarchy.

The Old Trafford game is just the start. If the Women's team qualifies for the Champions League next season, the senior officials at the club will be forced to conduct more exciting fixtures against European clubs at the Theatre of Dreams.

Recently, Arsenal Women’s conducted their Champions League game against Wolfsburg at the Emirates while Tottenham Women’s have played a couple of games at White Hart Lane as well.

It’s a huge and intimidating life experience when teams face each other on their legacy grounds.

Through these moments, more Mancunians will educate themselves and learn a lot more about the team, forming healthy relationships with match-going fans at the Leigh Sports Village. This way, tractions could be formed and the club would be strongly encouraged to allocate more financial resources to Women’s football, paving the way towards better training facilities for the group.

Being Manchester United supporters since childhood, captain Katie Zelem, Irish center-back Diane Caldwell, forwards Alessia Russo, Ella Toone, and many others should call themselves brave and ambitious for daring to dream big as they get ready for this memorable occasion.

Goosebumps might’ve flowed through these players seeing the hoardings and posters outside Old Trafford with their names and pictures.

With five games remaining this season, Manchester United will be looking to win this game to compete with Manchester City, who are level with the Red Devils, with Marc Skinner’s side leading by goal difference.

