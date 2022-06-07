Skip to main content
Opinion: United Should Focus Less On The Name Tag This Transfer Window

With Erik ten Hag taking the reins, Man Utd fans are expecting the start of a huge rebuild this summer – but are they looking in the right places?

Erik ten Hag

There are growing rumours around the potential signing of Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona, and with his already strong relationship with ten Hag, supporters are getting excited.

However, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demonstrated most recently, perhaps the big names aren’t the best idea.

Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and of course, Cristiano Ronaldo, were all signed in one transfer window on the back of a top three finish in the Premier League. A season later and the Red Devils have returned to the Europa League.

Cristiano Ronaldo

It’s clear Utd need to replenish their midfield but bringing in a £70 million player to pick up all the slack isn’t the best way to go about it.

Rivals Liverpool and Arsenal have profited vastly from signing the better value players, such as Luis Diaz and Martin Odegaard, over the tempting spotlight stars.

The new Dutchman in the dugout should take notes from his fellow coaches and look on how to build his squad one step at a time. 

