Premier League: Manchester City vs Manchester United - Combined Eleven

With the International break reaching its end the resumption of the Premier League can be seen on the horizon which makes us think about the upcoming fixture taking place on Sunday.

Manchester City will host the Red Devils at the Etihad Stadium in a fierce game as the rivalry is big between them, expectations for this match are high despite the winner.

Both teams are in great shape with the Citizens having the advantage as they have not lost a single game this season and it is understandable given the great squad they possess at the moment.

However, the blue side of Manchester has dropped points twice with two draws in their books being the reason for Erik Ten Hag's side to be so close to them in the table.

Manchester United are so close to City that if the Old Trafford side manages to win this match Guardiola could well see the Red Devils above them in the near future.

The combined eleven could look as it follows:

Goalkeeper:

Ederson: The Brazilian has conceded only six goals in the current Premier League season compared to the eight by David De Gea, this time the Citizen wins the spot.

Defenders:

Diogo Dalot: The Portuguese defender has been consistent this season in the Right-wing in comparison to Kyle Walker and has also been important for the Red Devils.

Raphael Varane: The French International has been exceptional in the Centre-back position we could well see the same level he had when he was playing for Real Madrid.

Lisandro Martinez: The former Ajax defender has become untouchable for Erik Ten Hag managing to establish a solid partnership with Raphael Varane in the back line.

Joao Cancelo: The City Left-back is well more experienced than the young Tyrell Malacia and is massively important for Pep Guardiola's attack settings. Cancelo even scores goals at times making him the owner of this spot in the combined eleven.

Midfielders:

Christian Eriksen: Since his arrival to Manchester United the Dane Midfielder has only delighted us with his awesome crosses, precise short passes, assists and passes through the defence marking the difference in every game.

Rodri: The Spaniard has shown the supporters that the Midfield is secured with him, a clear proof, he's played every City game this season, Rodri is Guardiola's choice always.

Kevin De Bruyne: Manchester City's most valuable player by far, the Belgium International is the king of assisting with eight this season in all competitions.

Forwards:

Bernardo Silva: The Portuguese International is very versatile as he can play as a Midfielder and Forward, Silva is great at attacking with two goals and three assists.

Erling Haaland: Since his arrival at Manchester City the Norwegian has been unstoppable scoring 14 goals this campaign in all competitions.

Jadon Sancho: The English forward is known for his cleverness on the pitch scoring important goals against Liverpool and Leicester that have meant six points for Manchester United.

