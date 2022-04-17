Skip to main content
Ralf Rangnick Sends Message to Manchester United Fans Who Booed Paul Pogba

Ralf Rangnick has defended Paul Pogba after he was booed by Manchester United fans at Old Trafford in their game vs Norwich City.

The game ended well for the home side, with a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick (Watch here) stealing the headlines. However, fans frustration was still aired at the ground and much of it was taken out on the Frenchman.

"Support in the stadium today was great. I can fully understand that the fans are frustrated."

pogba

"So are we and so are the players and the staff, but I don't think they should target individual players."

Along with the boos, there was also "Glazers out" protests taking place on the day of the game.

"Things have stayed, as far as I know, peaceful. I don't think it makes sense to take or target any individual or players."

“If so, it is a collective responsibility. Even if you want to look into the past, it really doesn't make any sense."

