Ranking Manchester Uniteds 2022 Summer Transfer Window Signings

Manchester United have been very active in this summers transfer window.

Erik Ten Hag was given substantial funds to rebuild his squad this summer, ahead of his first season in charge.

Many proposed budgets were mentioned before the window, with United having a net spend of around £200million in the end.

United have covered a number of positions this summer, adding a goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders and an attacker.

United however have rightfully come under criticism for how they’ve operated on a number of deals this summer.

Overpaying, leaving certain additions until late in the window - making things harder and more costly than they could have.

In this article, I’ll be delving into ranking this summers signings, based on a number of factors such as the cost as well as the player itself and how they can benefit United.

IMAGO / Colorsport

6. Martin Dubravka

The last signing of the summer, Martin Dubravka joined United on an initial loan deal. The keeper comes in as a backup to David De Gea but will expect game time during his spell.

United let Dean Henderson leave on loan meaning they needed another face to fill that void.

Dubravka has an obligation to buy in his United contract if he plays a % of games.

Nothing against the keeper, it’s just the fact someone has to be 6/6 on this list.

IMAGO / Cover-Images

5. Antony

Antony is only placed so high in this list due to the financial element as well as the boards incompetence on this deal.

The Brazilian is an exciting player, one that Erik Ten Hag prioritised this summer.



However, United have majorly overpaid for this signing - one that runs back to the incompetence of the clubs board.

Antony managed 12 G/A in the Eredivise which on paper seems underwhelming for a player that cost United £85million.

Regardless, Antony as a player will be an exciting and needed addition to United’s squad - however the incompetence of United’s board have had a negative effect on this deal.

4. Lisandro Martinez

Lisandro Martinez is another player that is only so high up in this list due to the fee.

Martinez has been an incredible addition on the pitch and has already won United’s player player of the month award for August.

The Argentine defender seems like he will excel his price tag in Ten Hag’s squad, proving a lot of doubters wrong already.

At only 24 Martinez could have a huge future at United with his on pitch ability and attitude already impressing the fans.

IMAGO / PA Images

3. Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen came in as a free signing and has been more than a welcome addition at United.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in 2021 playing for Denmark at EURO 2020.

However, Eriksen has come back to football and has excelled in his recovery and proved that he can play at the highest level.

The Danish international has featured in nearly every minute for United this season so far.

Eriksen has dictated the play for United in each game so far in his new role on the pitch and will be more than useful for United during his time at the club.

IMAGO / Action Plus

2. Tyrell Malacia

Tyrell Malacia could very well take the number one spot on this list as the best signing this summer.

The left back arrived for just around £12million from Dutch side Feyenoord.

Malacia has been a long term target for Ten Hag, including from his days at Ajax where he heavily monitored the player.

The Dutch international has come into United’s squad and made himself the first choice left back - showing great ability and heart on the pitch.

Malacia shows such a great fight on the pitch and plays with pure passion for his new club.

The Dutch left back could go on to be one of United’s best value buys if he is to continue performing at this standard for years to come.

1. Casemiro

Casemiro joined United in one of the more ‘shock’ moves of the summer window.

United have finally added a defensive midfielder to their ranks - something that has been cried out for by fans for years.

The Brazilian joins United at the age of 30, however still remains as one of the best in his position in the world.

The midfielder has already proved to be a desired signing, even for the fee of around £50million.

Casemiro still has much to offer and personally I think he will prove to be United’s best signing this summer.

IMAGO / PA

United concluded the window with six new signings, adding a new spine to Ten Hag’s side.

Overall, Ten Hag will be pleased with the window as will Unites fans - based on the additions.

However, this window could have still been much better and smarter approaches to business should have been made.

