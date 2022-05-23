Report: All Manchester United Season Tickets For The 2022/2023 Campaign Have Sold Out
According to claims from Manchester United all the season tickets for the 2022 - 2023 Campaign have sold out.
Following the worst season endured by the Red Devils since the Premier League started, people still have high expectations of the Old Trafford side.
Manchester United has broken a record this season, for the first time in more than 30 years they have failed to end the season with a positive goal difference.
Another record broken, is also the lowest win percentage since 1972 season with only 37.9% for Ralf Rangnick.
But those statistics did not seem to matter that much as the fans are eager for Manchester United to start the new season which is pledged to be different.
According to a report from Manchester United Chief Operating Officer Collette Roche: “I want to thank all our loyal fans who have renewed as we look ahead to an exciting new era at the club under Erik ten Hag.”
