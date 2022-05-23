Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: All Manchester United Season Tickets For The 2022/2023 Campaign Have Sold Out

According to claims from Manchester United all the season tickets for the 2022 - 2023 Campaign have sold out.

Following the worst season endured by the Red Devils since the Premier League started, people still have high expectations of the Old Trafford side.

Manchester United has broken a record this season, for the first time in more than 30 years they have failed to end the season with a positive goal difference.

Old Trafford

Another record broken, is also the lowest win percentage since 1972 season with only 37.9% for Ralf Rangnick.

But those statistics did not seem to matter that much as the fans are eager for Manchester United to start the new season which is pledged to be different.

According to a report from Manchester United Chief Operating Officer Collette Roche: “I want to thank all our loyal fans who have renewed as we look ahead to an exciting new era at the club under Erik ten Hag.”

Read More Manchester Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Old Trafford
Opinions

Report: All Manchester United Season Tickets For The 2022/2023 Campaign Have Sold Out

By Saul Escudero37 seconds ago
Lingard
Transfers

Report: West Ham United Make an Offer to Manchester United Out of Contract Midfielder Jesse Lingard

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
Pau Torres
Transfers

Report: Manchester United are the Club Most Interested in Pau Torres

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
Harry Maguire
News

Report: Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire and Anthony Elanga Questioned Amongst Manchester United Players

By Rhys James5 hours ago
Donny Van De Beek
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Looking Forward to Reuniting with Donny Van De Beek at Manchester United

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago
Harry Maguire
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Backs Manchester United Captain and 'Great Player' Harry Maguire

By Rhys James6 hours ago
Erik ten Hag
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Gives his Verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo Role at Manchester United in his Plans

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago
Erik Ten Hag
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Has a Plan to Bring Success Back to Manchester United

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago