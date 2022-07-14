Skip to main content

Report: Erik Ten Hag Confirms Which Position Is The Best For Dutch Midfielder Donny Van De Beek At Manchester United

According to claims, the new Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has unveiled which position is the best for Midfielder Donny Van De Beek.

The Dutch Midfielder is looking to recover his career at the new era under his former manager who appreciates him.

DONNY

Erik Ten Hag has admitted that he thinks Van De Beek plays at his peak when he is used as an attacking-midfielder.

The Dutchman will try to get his career back on track after a tough first two years in the Premier League where he could never establish in the starting eleven.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not like very much his playstyle meaning that he spent a long time sitting in the bench and had very few participations with the Old Trafford side.

When Ralf Rangnick arrived things did not change for the 25-year-old as he saw his time on the pitch reduced just as much as with the prior manager.

At the middle of the season, Manchester United resolved that a loan option was the best for him and Van De Beek then moved to Goodison Park.

Everton at that time appreciated Donny's arrival and did not take long for the Netherlands International to secure a spot in the Toffees starting squad.

Unfortunately for the Midfielder injuries prevented him from having regular play time but at the end of the campaign still helped Everton to avoid relegation.

According to a report from MEN: Erik Ten Hag spoke about Donny Van De Beek's come back and which position he will be performing at his best.

He said: "He can do both [sit deep and play high] - I know that from the past. But his best position is his capabilities in the box of the opponent, so playing short behind the striker [is his best role].

"He has a really good smell for being in the right position."

Author Verdict:

Everyone at Manchester United hopes Donny Van De Beek makes a great come back, I am sure he will show the best version of himself this season and will be relevant for the team.

