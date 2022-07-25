Report: Manchester United Fan Makes Stunning Anthony Martial Golden Boot Prediction Following Great Pre-Season From The Frenchman

According to reports, a Manchester United fan has made a stunning golden boot prediction on the Red Devils' Striker Anthony Martial after a good pre-season.

The Pre-season has been always been that time of the year used to speculate about a player's future, in particular, this time with the Old Trafford side's forward.

One United fan has been so shocked with the pre-season performance shown by Anthony Martial that he believes the Striker could actually be a contender for the Premier League Golden Boot.

Following the bad news from Cristiano Ronaldo wanting to leave Manchester United, the club has great uncertainty regarding the Portuguese future and is already planning for the season ahead without him.

Erik Ten Hag as a consequence is looking in the market for a new Striker to replace Ronaldo and Anthony Martial in his absence has seized the chance given to him by scoring in most of the pre-season games.

Before pre-season, the Frenchman was claimed to be set to leave Old Trafford due to a significant drop in his performance during the last two years.

The number 9 recently came back from a year loan spell at La Liga side Sevilla with little success and failed to settle in the starting eleven, he could only score one goal in the whole season.

According to a report from Talk Sport, Luke, a United fan sees Anthony Martial set for bigger things this season. He said, “I think that he’s up there to get the Golden Boot this year, Anthony Martial.

“Call me insane, but United bought him for a reason and he was rated long before Mbappe and that. I just think that playing under a new manager in Ten Hag will bring the best out of him.”

After listening to the Manchester United fan's opinion, Jason Cundy could not believe what he was hearing, he said:

“I don’t know what to say, Luke.

“If he does, you need to go and buy some lottery tickets because that is the best guess because based on everything we’ve seen Martial do so far in the Premier League, there’s no evidence to suggest that that’s going to happen.”

Author Verdict:

It is always fun to see fans with such great ambition, who knows. I might be just like Luke and as well believe Martial will be an outstanding Striker under Erik Ten Hag this season.

