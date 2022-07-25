Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Fan Makes Stunning Anthony Martial Golden Boot Prediction Following Great Pre-Season From The Frenchman

According to reports, a Manchester United fan has made a stunning golden boot prediction on the Red Devils' Striker Anthony Martial after a good pre-season.

The Pre-season has been always been that time of the year used to speculate about a player's future, in particular, this time with the Old Trafford side's forward.

martial optus stadium

One United fan has been so shocked with the pre-season performance shown by Anthony Martial that he believes the Striker could actually be a contender for the Premier League Golden Boot.

Following the bad news from Cristiano Ronaldo wanting to leave Manchester United, the club has great uncertainty regarding the Portuguese future and is already planning for the season ahead without him.

Erik Ten Hag as a consequence is looking in the market for a new Striker to replace Ronaldo and Anthony Martial in his absence has seized the chance given to him by scoring in most of the pre-season games.

Before pre-season, the Frenchman was claimed to be set to leave Old Trafford due to a significant drop in his performance during the last two years.

The number 9 recently came back from a year loan spell at La Liga side Sevilla with little success and failed to settle in the starting eleven, he could only score one goal in the whole season.

According to a report from Talk Sport, Luke, a United fan sees Anthony Martial set for bigger things this season. He said, “I think that he’s up there to get the Golden Boot this year, Anthony Martial.

“Call me insane, but United bought him for a reason and he was rated long before Mbappe and that. I just think that playing under a new manager in Ten Hag will bring the best out of him.”

After listening to the Manchester United fan's opinion, Jason Cundy could not believe what he was hearing, he said:

“I don’t know what to say, Luke.

“If he does, you need to go and buy some lottery tickets because that is the best guess because based on everything we’ve seen Martial do so far in the Premier League, there’s no evidence to suggest that that’s going to happen.”

Author Verdict:

It is always fun to see fans with such great ambition, who knows. I might be just like Luke and as well believe Martial will be an outstanding Striker under Erik Ten Hag this season.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Anthony Martial
Opinions

Report: Manchester United Fan Makes Stunning Anthony Martial Golden Boot Prediction Following Great Pre-Season From The Frenchman

By Saul Escudero37 seconds ago
Tyrell Malacia
Quotes

Dutch Left-Back Tyrell Malacia Opens Up Regarding His Adjustment Process At Manchester United

By Saul Escudero40 minutes ago
De Jong 2
News

Fabrizio Romano: Frenkie De Jong Has No Intention To Take Pay Cut At Barcelona

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Eric Bailly
News

Fabrizio Romano: Eric Bailly’s Dream Is To Play For Manchester United Regularly

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
ten hag bangkok
News

How Does Steve McClaren Contribute to Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United Set-Up?

By Seth Dooley2 hours ago
Ten Hag
News

Erik Ten Hag Reprimands Manchester United Player During Pre-Season

By Seth Dooley3 hours ago
Ronaldo
Transfers

Report: What Atletico Madrid Need To Do To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo From Manchester United

By Rhys James5 hours ago
ten hag bangkok
News

Erik Ten Hag's Plans For Manchester United's Games Against Atletico Madrid And Rayo Vallecano Revealed

By Rhys James6 hours ago