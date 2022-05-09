Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Legend David Beckham Shared His Overview About The Team And Cristiano Ronaldo

IMAGO / PA Images

Ex-Manchester United midfielder David Beckham was interviewed at the Miami Grand Prix. The ex number 7 shared his thoughts on the Red Devils and the future of the club.

Beckham believes this end of the season has been one of the toughest for Manchester United and like most of the fans he is glad it is the actual end.

David Beckham

David Beckham at the Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix

The London born describes this as a season full of ups and downs. He also gave his opinion about Cristiano Ronaldo. Beckham said to media SkySports:

"Obviously Cristiano is one of the best players over the last 15 years, with Leo [Messi]. To see him stay on, hopefully at United, is important for the fans.

"It's important to him - we all know how much Man United means to him. He's still doing what he does best, scoring goals. That's what Cristiano does.

"To be doing what he's doing at his age is really incredible, so hopefully it continues for another year or two."

When asked about the team he added: "The players have done what they can do best, so has the manager. I turned up at the stadium a few months back and every seat was filled so the fans still believe, they support, they turn up for the team.

"It's what United fans do. There's not many teams to have gone through what they've gone through in the last few years and still filling out their stadium. There will be changes."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Opinions

