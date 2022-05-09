Skip to main content
Report: 'People Are Beyond Laughing At Us' Rio Ferdinand Embarrassed After Manchester United Defeat Against Brighton & Hove Albion

According to reports, former Manchester United Centre-back Rio Ferdinand heavily criticized the form of the players against Brighton & Hove Albion

Following the humiliating defeat the Red Devils received on Saturday (4-0) from the Seagulls, the media could not wait to slam Manchester United players.

The poor performance showed by the Old Trafford side was discussed by many, including Rio Ferdinand via Vibe with Five:

The former United defender said: “There is no desire, there is no character, there is no intensity with what they are doing. There is no understanding of what their game plan is, either understanding of the game plan or respect for what they have been told to carry out.

“They are not willing to work for this manager. They are not willing to go out there and play for this shirt. They are in disarray and the whole place is in disarray. People have downed tools it seems.

“It has become a laughing stock at the place and that is the single most disheartening thing. We are football people and we love the game.

“[When] I am on my way to Manchester and I’m [in] the car and the man who is driving with me doesn’t even have a laugh about Man United or throw any banter my way. That tells me people are beyond laughing at us. That is where this situation is at and it is an absolute nightmare.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Opinions

By Saul Escudero2 minutes ago
