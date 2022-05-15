Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Guardiola Slams Former Manchester United Stars Following Manchester City Elimination From UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals

Pep Guardiola has spoken against former Manchester United players Patrice Evra and Dimitar Berbatov after they criticized the character of his Manchester City side following their impressive Champions League elimination.

Manager Guardiola was very upset by Evra and Berbatov's comments after the Citizens missed their chance to be in the CL final against Liverpool.

Nobody could believe how Manchester City blew a two goal lead in less than five minutes the score went from 4-5 to end up a 6-5 to send Real Madrid to the grand final.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League

Patrice Evra said: Guardiola’s side lacked personality and leaders, while Berbatov questioned their concentration and focus.

Contrary to what everybody would think, Guardiola's side went back to the Premier League to score 10 goals in two games, to place themselves closer to their fourth league title in five years.

Guardiola frustrated by the offensive comments and criticism to his team, prepared a brilliant answer to them and used his Barcelona team as reference.

Thierry Henry with Barcelona

His historic Barca side, outplayed Manchester United in 2009 and 2011 Champions League finals.

Both players Evra and Berbatov were present in that United line up in 2009, Evra was in the side that lost again couple years later.

Guardiola said: “Special former players like Berbatov, Seedorf and Evra, and these types of people, weren’t there,”

“I’ve played against them, and I didn’t see this kind of personality when we destroyed United in the Champions League final.

“You cannot have personality because you concede two goals in one minute after you have had chances to score?

“Sometimes, football is like this and it just happens. We cannot control many things but when you always arrive in the last stages for four or five years, this is incredible.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

   

Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League
Opinions

Report: Guardiola Slams Former Manchester United Stars Following Manchester City Elimination From UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals

By Saul Escudero27 seconds ago
Xavi Hernandez and Frenkie De Jong
Transfers

Report: Manchester United are Working on the Transfer of Frenkie De Jong

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Report: Manchester United 2022/2023 Away Kit Has Been Leaked Featuring Cristiano Ronaldo

By Saul Escudero5 hours ago
Kante
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag Wants to Sign N'Golo Kante at Manchester United

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago
Paul Pogba
Transfers

Paul Pogba's Agent To Meet Juventus On Monday

By Alan Bince9 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick
News

Ralf Rangnick Wants To Speak With Erik ten Hag After Palace Game

By Alan Bince9 hours ago
imago1011941932h
News

Alejandro Garnacho's Possible Loan Options Discussed in The Latest Meeting

By Alan Bince11 hours ago
Erik Ten Hag
News

Report: Erik ten Hag Will Watch Manchester United's Final Game At Selhurst Park

By Alan Bince11 hours ago