Report: Guardiola Slams Former Manchester United Stars Following Manchester City Elimination From UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals

Pep Guardiola has spoken against former Manchester United players Patrice Evra and Dimitar Berbatov after they criticized the character of his Manchester City side following their impressive Champions League elimination.

Manager Guardiola was very upset by Evra and Berbatov's comments after the Citizens missed their chance to be in the CL final against Liverpool.

Nobody could believe how Manchester City blew a two goal lead in less than five minutes the score went from 4-5 to end up a 6-5 to send Real Madrid to the grand final.

Patrice Evra said: Guardiola’s side lacked personality and leaders, while Berbatov questioned their concentration and focus.

Contrary to what everybody would think, Guardiola's side went back to the Premier League to score 10 goals in two games, to place themselves closer to their fourth league title in five years.

Guardiola frustrated by the offensive comments and criticism to his team, prepared a brilliant answer to them and used his Barcelona team as reference.

His historic Barca side, outplayed Manchester United in 2009 and 2011 Champions League finals.

Both players Evra and Berbatov were present in that United line up in 2009, Evra was in the side that lost again couple years later.

Guardiola said: “Special former players like Berbatov, Seedorf and Evra, and these types of people, weren’t there,”

“I’ve played against them, and I didn’t see this kind of personality when we destroyed United in the Champions League final.

“You cannot have personality because you concede two goals in one minute after you have had chances to score?

“Sometimes, football is like this and it just happens. We cannot control many things but when you always arrive in the last stages for four or five years, this is incredible.

