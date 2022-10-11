Should Manchester United Sign Kylian Mbappe?

News has broken today stating that Kylian Mbappe wants to leave PSG as early as the January transfer window. Manchester United have been listed as a potential destination for the Frenchman.

Real Madrid is understood to be the player's preferred destination. However, today's reports suggest that PSG would not be open to selling Mbappe to the Spanish giants.

United’s rivals Liverpool have been heavily linked to Mbappe and a move to the Premier League seems to be a real option on the cards as things stand.

IMAGO / @guelbergoes

Erik Ten Hag’s side will most definitely be looking for a striker next year. The addition of a number nine is said to be one of the priorities for United going forward.

Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave United in the summer transfer window and will pursue an exit in 2023 following the World Cup. The Red Devils will need to ensure the replacement is a world class talent for the long term.

The 23 year old fits the profile of what was stated above, however there are many pros and cons over a move for Mbappe.

Of course the Frenchman would be a world class addition. Mbappe is one of the most prolific strikers in Europe with a full career still ahead of him.

With the ability to play both through the central role as well as off the left, Mbappe is a perfect versatile attacker that Ten Hag could use at United.

However it is well documented that Mbappe has some attitude problems and that could well interfere with what Ten Hag is building at United.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Add that to the reported €300million that PSG would want to part ways with the player. A move for Mbappe wouldn’t fit the profile of signing Ten Hag would be looking for.

United have to improve in many areas and the money needs to be spent wisely, so a move for Mbappe, in my opinion should be avoided.

