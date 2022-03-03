Manchester United's Future | Fans And Trusting The Glazers And Richard Arnold

Another week goes by in the revival of Manchester United, yet more of the same talk seeps out of the club from the people behind the revival. What does the future look like for Manchester United under this ownership and can the fans trust them?

Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold stated this week "delivering titles and trophies" is the main objective for the club and that they are "focused on building a winning culture". These words have been delivered before and the fanbase is becoming tedious, as they see no action to back up the words.

Since the Glazers took over, the demise of the club has been there for all to see, from challenging titles to becoming a laughing stock for rivals. They have gone through four permanent managers and currently have an interim in place in Ralf Rangnick.

The re-build of the club has been promised in each of those appointments, yet another the Manchester United fans are once again being promised another re-build under the watchful eye of Ralf Rangnick and a new manager.

Do Manchester United fans believe them this time, after being let down so many times? Quick answer, no. The man that is said to be given the 'power' is the man they took the 'power' off in the January transfer window.

Ralf Rangnick wanted Jesse Lingard to leave, the board wouldn't allow it, in fact, they also gave him time off behind the back of the German. Ralf Rangnick wanted to bring Denis Zakaria for just £6m, instead, the board decided against it and ended up not bringing anyone in, despite losing many.

The Glazers and former executive Ed Woodward did the same with the other managers in charge, making their own choices instead of the man that needs to decide. The signing of Donny Van Der Beek for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was a clear indicator of who controls the transfers.

The transfers are not the only thing that should worry Manchester United fans. The people who own Manchester United hold the title of businessmen, yet the club wastes £80m on Harry Maguire and last year paid three goalkeepers over £550k a week. If they are an embarrassment on the business side , then how can fans trust anything else?

The wage structure, the overpaid transfers, the constant payouts of failed managers. The amount of money thrown down the drain under the ownership of 'businessmen' Glazers is not only shameful, it is incompetence at it's highest.

The Glazers are protected. They are protected by the social media team , as they continue to spin positivity to distract the fans from the real problems. They are protected by club journalists, as questions that need to be asked, never get asked. They are protected by managers such as Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer, who are happy to be puppets.

With both Richard Arnold and John Murtough speaking this week of Manchester United's vision, where does the future really lie with this club? Will the new manager get the power they need to change things? Will Ralf Rangnick not only be kept on, will he be able to run things from above?

The only information we do know is the fans have ran out of patience. It is time to put up or shut up.

