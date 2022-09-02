Should You Add Manchester Uniteds Antony To Your Fantasy Premier League Team

Manchester United completed the signing of Antony from Ajax this week.

The Brazilian winger has been added and had a price reveal on Fantasy Premier League app for the season.

Antony plays as a right winger and will be rival to players in midfield positions on FPL.

The winger is a player that can bring goals and assists to your FPL team for the season but is he worth it?

There are a number of high profile and high performing midfielders in the Premier League.

However when building an FPL team, value is incredibly important and Antony could well be an addition made by many.

The winger has been added to the midfield category rather than the attacking category which could play a huge part.

Antony’s Price

Antony is priced at £7.5m on FPL, making him the 15th highest priced midfielder.

Antony’s closest price rivals are Ilkay Gundogan at £7.6m and teammate, Jadon Sancho at £7.3m.

There’s a lot of expectation on the Brazilian and the price tag he’s been given lives up to that.

Comparison

When looking at Antony’s price tag, you have to look at the players in a similar price band.

As stated above the two players closest in valuation are Gundogan and Sancho who have 28 and 26 points so far this season respectively.

There are however other players just above and below his price tag that have been consistent performers this season.

In the Eredivise last season, Antony registered 8 goals and 4 assists which wouldn’t appeal as that much of an attractive option for some FPL owners.

Should you add Antony to your FPL?

Despite a 12 G/A season last season in the Dutch first division, Antony played and will likely play a key role in Erik Ten Hag’s side.

Partnering the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sancho and Marcus Rashford in attack and being surrounded by Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen, may open a new door for Antony.

The player will play on the right wing which will allow him to cut inside and shoot on a stronger foot as well as crossing into the box to someone like Ronaldo.

Personally, I do believe Antony is someone to keep an eye on in FPL and someone you could add to your team this season.

Antony could be a surprise option for many managers when he is ready for regular first team action.

