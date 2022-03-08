Steve McManaman on Mauricio Pochettino and Manchester United's 'Shambolic' Manager Situation

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder Steve McManaman has spoken about Mauricio Pochettino and Manchester United's manager situation, calling it "Shambolic".

The Argentinian manager has been linked to United for years and the rumours are stronger than ever.

Mcmanaman told Horseracing.net: “I think he would strengthen Manchester United, but anybody would at the moment. I don’t mean that disrespectfully. They’re all over the place."

"They need to appoint ‘A Manager’ - and I’m not saying it’s Pochettino - and give them a little bit of strength and a little bit of stability."

Mauricio Pochettino IMAGO / PanoramiC

Ralf Rangnick is Manchester United's interim manager - who is set to step down at the end of the season to take on a consultancy role.

"I feel sorry for Rangnick coming in because with this ‘interim appointment’ to the end of the season and then him going upstairs, there are so many uncertainties that they’ve weakened his case as a manager."

"The way it’s been handled has been shambolic. If it was Poch, if it was Erik ten Hag, it would strengthen Manchester United’s case, the way they are."

"Pochettino is a great manager. He’d suit Manchester United down to the ground and then he could probably aim for Real Madrid later down the line.”

He finished: "It’s just been a mess, really, and very unbecoming of them. I think they’ll be better regardless."

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |