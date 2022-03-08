Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Steve McManaman on Mauricio Pochettino and Manchester United's 'Shambolic' Manager Situation

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder Steve McManaman has spoken about Mauricio Pochettino and Manchester United's manager situation, calling it "Shambolic".

The Argentinian manager has been linked to United for years and the rumours are stronger than ever.

Mcmanaman told Horseracing.net: “I think he would strengthen Manchester United, but anybody would at the moment. I don’t mean that disrespectfully. They’re all over the place."

"They need to appoint ‘A Manager’ - and I’m not saying it’s Pochettino - and give them a little bit of strength and a little bit of stability."

Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino

Ralf Rangnick is Manchester United's interim manager - who is set to step down at the end of the season to take on a consultancy role.

"I feel sorry for Rangnick coming in because with this ‘interim appointment’ to the end of the season and then him going upstairs, there are so many uncertainties that they’ve weakened his case as a manager."

"The way it’s been handled has been shambolic. If it was Poch, if it was Erik ten Hag, it would strengthen Manchester United’s case, the way they are."

"Pochettino is a great manager. He’d suit Manchester United down to the ground and then he could probably aim for Real Madrid later down the line.”

He finished: "It’s just been a mess, really, and very unbecoming of them. I think they’ll be better regardless."

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Mauricio Pochettino
Opinions

Steve McManaman on Mauricio Pochettino and Manchester United's 'Shambolic' Manager Situation

By Rhys James30 seconds ago
Rudiger
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Target Move For Antonio Rudiger

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
imago1008942602h
News

Manchester United and Other Premier League Clubs Discuss Major NFT Deal

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick
News

Ralf Rangnick Believes His Manchester United Players Lack Mental Strength - Except Two First Team Regulars

By Rhys James21 hours ago
Ten Hag
News

Erik Ten Hag Leading the Race to Become Manchester United Manager

By Alex Wallace23 hours ago
Declan Rice
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano Tells Manchester United Fans to 'Keep an Eye on Declan Rice' This Summer

By Alex WallaceMar 7, 2022
Rashford
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Have No Intentions Of Selling Marcus Rashford Despite PSG Interest

By Alex WallaceMar 7, 2022
Marcus Rashford
News

Fabrizio Romano: Marcus Rashford 'Considering' His Manchester United Future

By Rhys JamesMar 7, 2022