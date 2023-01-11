The Five Best Free Agents Manchester United Can Sign In 2023

Manchester United could expand their squad in the summer transfer window by using a smart strategy to sign some talented players. A number of players over Europe have their contracts expiring in the summer.

In this article, the best possible free agents that would suit United will be brought to light. Some players that make the list are good quality talent that would usually cost a heavy fee if they were to be sold.

Evan N’Dicka - Centre Back

The 23 year old, 6'3 defender will be available for free in the summer. The French centre back is a regular for Frankfurt in the Bundesliga and Champions League. N'Dicka would be a great, long term signing as another left footed central defender.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Milan Skriniar - Centre Back

Skriniar is one of the bigger names on the list by far, the current Inter Milan defender is a top class player. A regular in both the Serie A and Champions League, if he could be signed for free, it would be a huge coup. His current price tag sits at around £45million.

Houssem Aouar - Midfielder

At just 24 years old, Aouar could very much still hit the heights of others in his position. The central midfielder has been at Lyon for his career but has been linked to the Premier League in previous years. Aouar registered 6 goals and 4 assists in Ligue 1 last season.

Leandro Trossard - Winger

Trossard is a talented player and has performed well for Brighton in the Premier League. The 28 year old has 7 goals and 3 assists in the top flight this season. The Belgian would not be a bad signing especially for free.

Youri Tielemans - Midfielder

The final player in the list is none other than Tielemans. The 25 year old is regarded as one of the better midfielders in the Premier League. With the ability to play centrally and more defensively in midfield, he would be a fantastic signing for United on a free.

