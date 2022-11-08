The Glazers Must Follow FSG At Liverpool And Sell Manchester United

It’s easy to sit here and state that the Glazers should sell Manchester United for the benefit of the club and fans themselves. However, with the pending sale of Liverpool, the Glazers must look to sell United for their own financial benefit.

With the news breaking on Monday that FSG, the current owners of Liverpool, are looking to sell the club, the Glazers must take action with United. If they choose to not follow suit, they themselves may suffer financially.

United and Liverpool are the two biggest English clubs in the world, no doubt about it. With one of them on the market in search of a new ownership, the other club could become even bigger financially in the scale of the business market.

Chelsea were sold this year and Liverpool are valued at a similar price on the market. The fee would be around £4billion, however some financial experts have valued United at around £5-6billion.

Among the early interest in Liverpool from buyers are rumours of Dubai and even Sir Jim Ratcliffe, however nothing is remotely concrete. The early murmurs link two people who were linked with the possible purchase of United.

Sir Jim and Dubai were both linked to purchasing United when rumours of a possible interest were circulating. Should the Glazers continue to hold the assets at United and not take the incredible profit, they may suffer in the long term.

Whilst United will continue to make the Glazers money, the chance to cash in at a rife point in the market should not be something to avoid. Whoever buys Liverpool will take on buyer off the market, the clock is ticking but the ball remains in the American family’s hands.

