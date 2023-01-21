The Two Creative Signings Manchester United Could Make In January

Manchester United have so far made two new signings in the January transfer window - albeit two loan deals however the club is short of money to spend. The Glazers are selling United and so Erik Ten Hag is restricted.

There aren't too many options on the market when it comes to signing players on a limited budget. While many think that United's business in the window is finished, Fabrizio Romano suggests there could be a late twist.

Romano reported on Saturday "Manchester United will look at creative signings (maybe one) in last hours of the window." This is intriguing given that there is only 10 days left in the winter window.

In terms of a loan signing there are two options that make sense given the criteria that United are using at the moment. Below you can find our picks.

Hakim Ziyech

Likely to leave Chelsea in this window, Ziyech is a player that Ten Hag could renuite with. A player who is capable of creating in a central and wide role would provide United with more options to see out the season.

The Moroccan was outstanding under the Dutchman at Ajax and as a loan signing could be a secret weapon given the loss to Donny Van De Beek recently.

Ryan Gravenberch

The 20 year old wonderkid made the move to Bayern Munich in the summer window. The young midfielder has failed to nail down a place in the side due to the high number of senior talent in the squad.

Again, another player that thrived under Ten Hag at Ajax, Gravenberch would be a solid six month addition with the ability to play as a creative talent in midfield.

