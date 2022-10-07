Three Goalkeepers That Could Succeed David De Gea At Manchester United

Manchester United’s current number one David De Gea’s current contract expires next summer. United are reportedly undecided on whether to keep or part ways with the Spaniard.

De Gea has been at United since 2011 and his gloves will be hard to fill. The current number one has played his key roles in United’s past success.

However, Erik Ten Hag builds his sides on a keeper that is comfortable with coming off his line and playing out from the back. Two qualities De Gea visibly struggles with.

United brought in Martin Dubravka on loan as well as sending Dean Henderson out on loan. It seems unlikely that either of these keepers will succeed the Spaniard.

There are a number of quality keepers who can be long term replacements for De Gea. Here are my picks;

Diogo Costa - FC Porto

Already linked with a possible move to Old Trafford, Diogo Costa has made a solid name for himself at Porto. The 23 year old keeper will be a hot prospect in next summers market.

17 appearances for club and country combined this season sees the keeper pick up 7 clean sheets. 13 conceded with a majority being against top Champions League opposition.

A pass success percentage of around 70% across all competitions. Costa almost fits into the perfect keeper that Ten Hag would want at United.

Andriy Lunin - Real Madrid

Andriy Lunin is my second choice. The Ukrainian international currently plays minimal games for Real, however possesses some positive statistics.

Just six games to his name for club and country so far this season. The 23 year old has kept two clean sheets and conceded twice.

Another keeper who possesses a good quality of passing, Lunin has averaged a pass completion percentage of 81%.

More of an unproven choice, however the Ukrainian could well suit the long term replacement criteria United are looking for.

Robert Sanchez - Brighton

A more proven choice compared to the other two, Robert Sanchez would be a great addition at United.

Sanchez is currently part of an exciting set up at Brighton. The 24 year old has kept 3 clean sheets in 7 Premier League appearances.

Making 20 saves across the board, the young Spaniard is impressing top clubs this season. A lower pass completion rate than the other two choices at 62% however.

Sanchez is one to keep an eye on for the rest of the campaign.

