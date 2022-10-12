Three Strikers That Manchester United Could Sign To Replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United will be on the search for a new striker next year. With the news that Cristiano Ronaldo will be eyeing an exit from Old Trafford in 2023, United will have to turn to the transfer market.

Ronaldo’s exit will signify the need for a top talent or proven striker to join the club. Erik Ten Hag will have his eyes on certain players, however it all comes down to whether the Glazers will want to spend for a certain player.

Anthony Martial has been consistently performing when called upon this season. However with repeated injury problems and inconsistent fitness levels, the Frenchman is not a liable choice to lead the line in the near future.

With that in mind, here are three picks that I think could succeed Ronaldo at United.

Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney has been a consistent goal scorer in the Premier League for Brentford. Toney is due a big move after this season and United could be a suitable destination.

Six goals in nine games this season, Toney is currently valued at £36million on TransferMarkt. Despite that price tag, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Toney’s asking price was closer to around £50million.

The 26 year old could still fit the profile of a long term striker option going forward at United under Ten Hag.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Lautaro Martinez

A slightly more premium option for United would be Lautaro Martinez. The Argentine is currently at Inter Milan in the Serie A and is impressing in Italy.

Having scored 21 goals in 35 Serie A last season, the Argentine has scored 3 goals in 9 games so far this campaign. The 25 year old would be a fantastic long term striker option for Ten Hag at United.

However the United hierarchy would have to spend some serious money to land Martinez. Currently valued at around £67.5million on TransferMarkt, United would probably have to pay closer to around £90million.

Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin Sesko is by far the youngest and most unproven player in this list. However, Sesko is a player that United have already extensively looked at the Slovenian striker.

The 19 year old has already agreed a deal to join RB Leipzig from RB Salzburg in the summer of 2023. However a report stated in the past weeks that United are one of the teams looking to sign the striker before he even plays for Leipzig.

Four goals in 11 games so far this season. Sesko is showing improvements in his game, however Leipzig are understood to already be looking for around €50million if they were to sell him so soon.

