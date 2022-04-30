Two-Faced Expectations: Ralf Rangnick, the Coach Cum Consultant

Manchester United fans have passed through an eventful Friday with the permanent appointment of Ralf Rangnick as Austria's manager and the resignation of Director of Negotiations Matt Judge.

As the appointment of Dutch manager, Erik ten Hag was announced by the Red Devils, Ralf Rangnick had publicly offered his backing in reforming the scouting department and building a new squad ahead of next season.

Despite delivering countless eloquent press conferences exposing the club's shortcomings, the ex-Leipzig Sporting Director accepted a new challenge to lead Austria ahead of UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany.

Now, this doesn't mean that the German will vacate his consultancy role at the club. He has placed his assurances on guiding the team's rebuild. But, to what extent?

IMAGO / PA Images

Before moving further, let's look at the real meaning of the word 'Consultant'. As per the Cambridge Dictionary: "A specialist who is paid to give expert advice". And from this phrase, it is evident that the advice may or may not be considered by the cherry on top of the club's hierarchy - the Glazers.

The Glazers have a number of specialists to run the club's operations but at the end of the day, Ralf Rangnick is just one of those advisors and Manchester United is a commercial entity in the eyes of the owners residing in Florida.

The real mastery of control over the sporting side of Manchester United lies with John Murtough. The former performance analyst of Everton is a staunch disciple of the former Schalke manager's philosophy in football directorship and promotion of young players into the first team.

Being an ardent believer in decentralized leadership, Richard Arnold would take the words of footballing specialists within the boardroom as gospel after witnessing the drastic setbacks faced by the club under his predecessor, Ed Woodward.

IMAGO / PA Images

Ralf Rangnick's post interim managerial role at Manchester United will be limited to 72 working days in a year after the season ends. The club will need to put a significant effort to benefit from the stringent time intervals mentioned above. Maybe, the club might have to take a leaf out of Benjamin Franklin's time-blocking strategy.

To understand the magnitude of Ralf Rangnick's Alpine challenge and make notes on the coach cum consultant's load management, I spoke to The Other Bundesliga's Lee Wingate about his reaction to hearing the breaking news regarding the next Austrian manager.

Lee is an accredited journalist and podcaster. He works closely with German clubs like Borussia Dortmund and TSG Hoffenheim in translating the football content on their respective official websites for international audiences.

There was a mixture of surprise and delight when Lee heard concrete reports about the former Hoffenheim coach's appointment at ÖFB: "There was a feeling that he seemed unattainable and that other candidates like Andreas Herzog or Peter Stöger were more realistic.

"I think there is definitely an optimistic mood. The appointment of Rangnick is likely to get Austrians believing in their national team again and it is undoubtedly a huge coup for Austrian football. Nobody could have imagined just a few years ago that a coach would move from Manchester United to Austria!"

At Old Trafford, Ralf Rangnick experienced a below-average spell, failing to inherit personnel to its fullest potential. Several consistent performers from the past three seasons have been underperforming in the German tactician's quest to implement gegenpressing principles within a divided dressing room.

Many arguments could be made regarding the onfield failures. Time had its own boundaries along with a bunch of tactical misfits. Brazilian midfielder Fred felt an ounce of resurgence during the German's interim period but those thoughts have gone astray with an injury, depleting the Red Devil's midfield stratosphere.

Speaking about expectations, Lee believes that Ralf Rangnick is more likely to etch a clear identity and be more successful with the national team compared to the Red Devils: "Many of the players in the squad have had that high-pressing, high-octane football drilled into them from a young age - either because they came through the Red Bull system or because they currently play in the German Bundesliga - and they are likely to buy into it[system] more.

"Plus, he will not be under the intense time pressure he has faced at Manchester United. Bringing in this clear identity is my big expectation and hope from the Rangnick appointment."

With the Austrian job in hand, the ex-Leipzig manager will face a huge challenge in prioritizing duties especially when the international fixtures start heating up

Recently, I spoke to a top-ranked European nation's football team coach to understand some of his workload management issues behind the scenes. He said that the coaches especially some of his backroom compatriots were heavily involved in talent identification, assessment of all age groups (U15, U17, U21), senior team scalability, nutrition, recovery, and more on a day-to-day basis.

IMAGO / PA Images

The same senior team coach reiterated that there is an acceptance within the national team's camp about the headaches faced in organizing a team's logistical spreadsheet, especially when some of the selected players suffered knocks and severe injuries.

While discussing the concerns regarding the lack of focus caused by juggling two important jobs at the same time, Lee feels confident that gains will outweigh the previous losses with Ralf Rangnick's tactical brain coaching the team: "His coaching ability, experience, and knowledge will be such an asset to the Austrian national team that even if he can only devote half his time to the role, that does not seem like it would be a significant obstacle in international management.

The German's current two-year contract will be extended further if his side does well in the 2024 European Championship qualifications.

"It is only after that point that the harder targets will come into view - the EUROs themselves and the World Cup thereafter - and at that point, Rangnick will probably have a better idea of how easy it is to combine the roles[coach cum consultant] and whether he can do so going forward. That could be the time when he chooses between them,": said Lee, believing it would be a pretty spectacular failure if Austria didn’t qualify for the tournament.

IMAGO / PA Images

As a consultant, Ralf Rangnick's role hasn't been well-defined yet. As per reports, it was the German manager himself who suggested the idea of such a role as a sweetener in a deal that saw him become the interim successor of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

His work at Manchester could be restricted to a few Zoom meetings, which involves picking bits and pieces of information out of the German's head. Whether his deeds and opinions are respected or not remains a mystery. But, the latest events including the selection of Erik ten Hag suggests that the ex-Hoffenheim manager's involvement was lower than what was initially expected.

The Austrian national team are expecting to realize the true potential of a side containing the likes of Bayern Munich's Marcel Sabitzer (Red Bull product) and Real Madrid's David Alaba with the support of the newly appointed tactician from Backnang.

Similar to every ambitious project, Austria have several aims and objectives to fulfill an upward trajectory: "On the one hand, it will be about giving the Austrian team a clear identity and getting the best out of an incredibly talented crop of players. Talk of a ‘Golden Generation’ is a football cliché but in this case, it is true and there is a lot of potential to tap into that has so far gone unfulfilled.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

"Qualification for the EUROs and getting through to the knockout stages will be expected in Germany in 2024. After all, they managed that at EURO 2020. And getting to the 2026 World Cup in Canada, USA and Mexico will be a big one as Austria haven’t reached that tournament since France in 1998.

"The team will want to reignite public interest and make football fans reconnect with the Austrian national team. The Foda era seemed to drain enthusiasm and create a disconnect between the fans and the team.": said Lee, who thinks that the German manager would easily reach his third objective when the first two aforementioned goals are achieved.

Initially, the manager will get the benefit of patience from his team's supporters. Most importantly, he will need to be careful while addressing matters of accountability within the dressing room when his teams perform underwhelmingly.

Dropping truth bombs in press conferences might not be enough anymore. Results are imperative in a football game. Ralf Rangnick being an advocate of honesty and integrity, will not struggle in attracting fan support. But, questions might start kicking the team's roof if solutions aren't executed convincingly on the pitch.

Follow Lee Wingate and The Other Bundesliga on Twitter to experience exclusive coverage of Austrian football. Check out their Patreon page to get access to player interviews and early access blog articles on the Austrian Bundesliga.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon