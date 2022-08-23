Skip to main content

Tyrell Malacia Gives Erik Ten Hag New Manchester United Selection Headache

New Manchester United left back, Tyrell Malacia has given United boss Erik Ten Hag a new ‘selection headache’ following his impressive full debut performance against Liverpool on Monday night.

Malacia was handed his first start against Liverpool following on from substitute appearances behind a starting Luke Shaw.

Malacia was originally brought in as a second choice left back to Shaw, a detail that was heavily noted during the talk of the transfer. 

The Dutchman was bought in for around £13million from Feyenoord in the summer window due to Ten Hag’s preference and desire to sign the full back. 

Tyrell Malacia

United fans got their first glimpses of Malacia during pre season where the 23 year old showed his urge to show fight on the pitch as well as his array of skills as a modern full back. 

Shaw started the first two games of the campaign with Malacia coming off the bench in both, showing some promise in what was a poor team performance against Brentford. 

Malacia started the game on Monday against Liverpool and played the full 90 minutes in what was an almost perfect full debut from the full back. 

Across the 90, Malacia recorded some very impressive stats alongside his visually impressive performance. 

Malacia’s game in numbers;

• 15 accurate passes

• 88% pass success

• 43 touches

• 4 successful tackles 

• 1 interception

• 3 recoveries 

Malacia’s performance on Monday should see him keep a run of games against upcoming opponents, rather than rotate in and out with Shaw for starts in the side. 

