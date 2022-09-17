What Could Be Expected From Manchester United In The Upcoming Fixtures

Despite the International break, Erik Ten Hag will not give rest to the players that are not called by their National teams and will assist the training sessions imposed by the Dutch in preparation for the upcoming matches.

When the International duty is over Manchester United will have to face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in what it's going to be a wild away clash, with lots of pressure from the citizens that will for sure be present at maximum capacity.

Pep Guardiola's side is very solid and has been unstoppable this season, on top of that they have a motivated Erling Haaland that can not stop scoring goals. This will be a huge job for Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez to contain him.

On the other side, the Red Devils also have a great form and a defined playstyle besides talented players who could make the difference on October the 2nd.

It is impossible to predict a result but most likely we could witness a draw with both teams sharing points on this date following their great form in the Premier League.

After City, the Old Trafford side will face Everton on October 9th, in what will be once again an away game before returning to Old Trafford. The Toffees have not been doing so great this campaign.

The Merseyside team has had in the last five games four draws and only one victory it will be a complex game as they are a side that doesn't concede many goals, Erik Ten Hag will need to find his way to win this match to avoid a potential draw. My prediction is a win and three points for the Reds.

Then back at the Theatre of Dreams will we face the always difficult Newcastle on October 16th, they have complicated more than one club from the big six this season.

The Northeast side has already faced Manchester City and Liverpool probably of the toughest squads in the Premier League right now and both had a huge bad time facing them, with the Citizens being the unluckiest getting a draw on the final whistle.

For this game the Old Trafford side will need to be careful and give their hundred per cent to win in front of their supporters, no doubt, Newcastle will be a hard game to win.

