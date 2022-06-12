Where Should Erik Ten Hag Look to Strengthen Manchester United This Summer? | Opinion

Where do Manchester United need to strengthen this summer?

It's a big question. One answered much more complexly than it was asked. But, after a season like the 21/22 campaign, it is one that is constantly on the minds of Manchester United fans everywhere.

Defending, attacking, midfield, wide areas - everything seemed to be a problem last season. And, although it might not be quite as bad as people make out, there is still a lot for the new manager Erik Ten Hag to do.

1. Centre-back

With the likes of Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones all looking likely to depart this summer, it seems like looking for a new central defender would be smart.

United conceded 57 goals in the last campaign, which was the worst tally for the club since the start of the Premier League era (From 1992).

Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelöf were the three main centre-backs for the club last season, and although all are established senior players, none were able to perform at a top level consistently.

This is heavily due to the whole team's defensive structure, fluidity and confidence being off - but there is still no doubt that new defender will be required due to the lack of competition and depth behind the senior players in the position.

2. Right-back

The right side of defence is another area to look at. Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are the two players who competed for the spot last season - but neither could put in consistent performances.

Again, some leeway needs to be given, considering the confidence and structure of the whole team seemed to be off, but there still needs to be an improvement in what is a weak area for the team currently.

Since Portuguese international Dalot has proved himself to be better on the ball than his counterpart, at least in terms of passing from deep and getting the ball forward, it would make sense that he is the one possession focussed boss Ten Hag would prefer.

He is also the one that has been rumoured to be staying, with the Englishman allegedly attracting a return to Crystal Palace.

It would be smart to strengthen in this position, particularly with a reliable, experienced player who can consistently play well both defensively and on the attack - something the squad lacks right now.

3. Central Midfield

United really need two new players in this position.

With the departures of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic, and even without that, the squad is in desperate need for a player who can dictate possession from deep, and also a player who can reliably win the ball while being composed on it, too.

If you look at the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, and the other top European clubs, they all have players like this.

Rodri, Fabinho, Casemiro, Sergio Busquets, Joshua Kimmich - Ten Hag's reds currently have zero players that can reliably control the game from deep as these top players can.

The club have been heavily linked with Frenkie De Jong lately, and he would be a great choice to play this role with his technical quality as well as his intelligence while in control of the ball.

4. Right-winger

With the arrival of Jadon Sancho last summer, it was assumed that United finally solved their right-wing problem.

However, the 22 year-old has mostly applied his trade on the left. Coupled with Mason Greenwood now being unavailable due to obvious reasons, we should be in for another player who can play in this position.

Amad Diallo is the only left-footed player at the club who can play here, so it would make sense to go for someone who can play there and cut inside, create and score goals while offering good technical quality in an on-the-ball focused based system.

Ajax's Antony is one player of this mould who has been rumoured to be coming to Old Trafford, with his former manager allegedly interested in taking him with him to England.

5. Striker

Since January, the only player in the squad who can comfortably play here is Cristiano Ronaldo.

With the return of Anthony Martial, the superstar could receive some much needed support. But with the Frenchman's form in recent times, we may very well need a new signing in this position too.

With Darwin Nunez heading to Liverpool, it is unclear who the likes of the manager and Director of Football John Murough may target.

However, a player with the ability to score goals as well as good technical quality on the ball should do the trick.

Clearly, despite the huge amount of star quality in the team, there is still a lot of room for improvement.

With that said, if United can get most of these problem positions sorted in this transfer window, the 22/23 season should be an exciting one.

