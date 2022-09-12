Which Out Of Contract Players Should Manchester United Keep?

Most players are reported to have one-year extension clauses in their contracts but still could leave for free at the end of the season.

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has had a good season so far, making vital contributions against teams such as Liverpool and Arsenal. If he carries on like this, then he should definitely receive a new contract.

He has endured some difficult seasons in the past year or two but a fully fit version of him, full of confidence is a fantastic player who would be an asset to any team. Hopefully, we see that version of him.

Luke Shaw

The England international has been replaced by Tyrell Malacia since after the 4-0 defeat to Brentford. The left of defence has looked better with the 22-year-old there.

However, Shaw has proved that he can be fantastic in the past such as in the 20/21 season where he was one of the team's most consistent creative players, despite being a defender.

He has responded well to competition in the past and if he gets back to his best he should be given a new contract. But that is yet to be seen.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

Cristiano Ronaldo

The superstar is a very controversial figure among United fans at this stage of his career. Some believe that the goals and experience he brings are important but I think the team has looked better without him this season - more solid as a unit.

Having a player like Ronaldo on the bench is amazing in theory but he does not intend on staying a squad player, nor would his huge wages justify it.

Diogo Dalot

The 23-year-old broke into the first choice starting 11 for the first time last season under Ralf Rangnick and has stayed there under the new boss.

Dalot has been fantastic so far this season and has impressed with his ability in possession, his defending and is starting to become a fan favourite with the passion and desire he shows on the pitch.

If things continue that way, he is certainly deserving of a new deal.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Fred

Fred is another that has lost his place since the defeat to Brentford. If he can work his way back into the team and be an important player like he was last season then I can see him deserving a new deal but I don't see that happening.

With Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Scott Mctominay all ahead of him as things stand, it will be hard to become a first-choice player again. However, he could serve the team well as a squad player.

David De Gea

Some wonder whether or not David De Gea is suited to Ten Hag's style and favour buying a new goalkeeper who is better with his feet and more comfortable coming out of his penalty area.

If the manager decides that is for the best then that makes sense. However, there is also the possibility that he can adapt. We will see this season and a decision should be made based on how well he changes his game.

