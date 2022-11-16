Skip to main content
Who Are The Dark Horses Of The FIFA World Cup 2022

IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto

Who Are The Dark Horses Of The FIFA World Cup 2022

The FIFA World Cup gets underway in Qatar in just a few days time, but who will be the dark horse in this years tournament?

With the excitement and tension truly now building ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar it’s only right to pick out a dark horse. There are a number of teams that could make an impact but my choice is on one nation more than the others.

My choice lies on a nation that are known for always overachieving in whatever they do. A nation that have a true underdog story, a tournament of history making awaits for my choice.

The dark horse nation always lies under a title of ‘underdogs’ and are a country that not many ever predict to do well. My choice in particular sit in a tough group and would have an even tougher knockout route if they are to get out of the group.

FIFA World Cup

Who are this years dark horses?

Sitting in group B alongside their neighbours, this years dark horses are none other than Wales or Cymru as they are known as. A tournament that has been 64 years in waiting, the Welsh will be looking to make their mark.

A squad inspired by their incredibly successful captain Gareth Bale have come a long way in the past years. From topping their group in Euro 2016 that also included England, to beating one of the favourites that year in Belgium.

Wales always seem to overachieve. Reaching this years World Cup is an incredible achievement in itself and Cymru will not just be there to make up the numbers.

Wales FIFA World Cup

The Welsh have players to look out for across the board, from Bale to Aaron Ramsey and new emerging talent such as Brennan Johnson. Wales could really push on and push on to the knockout stage at least.

An opening game against the USA followed by a clash with Iran both fall before the anticipated meeting with England. Wales more than have a chance to see 6 points on the board ahead of the large, final group game.

Wales have proved to everyone that writing them off is almost not an option. A nation filled by the Dragon’s fire will be looking to make their mark in Qatar this month. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

FIFA World Cup
Opinions

Who Are The Dark Horses Of The FIFA World Cup 2022

By Alex Wallace
Raphael Varane Manchester United Chelsea
Quotes

Raphael Varane Breaks Silence On Cristiano Ronaldo Interview

By Rhys James
Ronaldo
News

Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo’s Full Interview With Piers Morgan

By Alex Wallace
Victor Osimhen
News

Victor Osimhen Is On Manchester United's Radar

By Ben Patterson
Harry Kane
Transfers

Manchester United Interested In Tottenham Striker Harry Kane

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Manchester City Premier League
Articles

Stats: Cristiano Ronaldo Is The Second Worse Finisher In The Premier League

By Rhys James
Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United UEFA Europa League
News

Alejandro Garnacho To Be 'Rewarded' For Manchester United Form

By Rhys James
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
News

Erik Ten Hag Says Cristiano Ronaldo Shouldn't Play For Manchester United Again

By Ben Patterson