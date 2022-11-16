Who Are The Dark Horses Of The FIFA World Cup 2022

With the excitement and tension truly now building ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar it’s only right to pick out a dark horse. There are a number of teams that could make an impact but my choice is on one nation more than the others.

My choice lies on a nation that are known for always overachieving in whatever they do. A nation that have a true underdog story, a tournament of history making awaits for my choice.

The dark horse nation always lies under a title of ‘underdogs’ and are a country that not many ever predict to do well. My choice in particular sit in a tough group and would have an even tougher knockout route if they are to get out of the group.

IMAGO / PA Images

Who are this years dark horses?

Sitting in group B alongside their neighbours, this years dark horses are none other than Wales or Cymru as they are known as. A tournament that has been 64 years in waiting, the Welsh will be looking to make their mark.

A squad inspired by their incredibly successful captain Gareth Bale have come a long way in the past years. From topping their group in Euro 2016 that also included England, to beating one of the favourites that year in Belgium.

Wales always seem to overachieve. Reaching this years World Cup is an incredible achievement in itself and Cymru will not just be there to make up the numbers.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Welsh have players to look out for across the board, from Bale to Aaron Ramsey and new emerging talent such as Brennan Johnson. Wales could really push on and push on to the knockout stage at least.

An opening game against the USA followed by a clash with Iran both fall before the anticipated meeting with England. Wales more than have a chance to see 6 points on the board ahead of the large, final group game.

Wales have proved to everyone that writing them off is almost not an option. A nation filled by the Dragon’s fire will be looking to make their mark in Qatar this month.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon