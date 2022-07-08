Who Could Replace Cristiano Ronaldo At Manchester United Next Season

Reports have circulated in recent days that have suggested the imminent departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from Old Trafford this summer with the Portuguese superstar wanting to continue playing UEFA Champions League football next season.

Erik Ten Hag is said to be keen on working with Ronaldo, as the player also admirers the new coach however with United only being in the UCL and with a lack of recruitment so far, Ronaldo is open to moves elsewhere ahead of next season.

With Ronaldo possibly departing the club this summer, Ten Hag will need to find a suitor that can take his place in the squad ahead of next season.

Marcus Rashford

Rashford, an existing player at United is looking to step up once again under the new manager and the Englishman could be an option to play as the nine in Ten Hag’s new look United team.

Rashford has experience playing in the central forward role and has proved he knows where the net is, however he would need to considerably step up if he is to even attempt to fill the boots of Ronaldo.

Anthony Martial

Martial will be a part of United’s pre season tour in the next few weeks as he looks to impress Ten Hag ahead of the new campaign following an unimpressive loan spell at Sevilla.

Similarly to Rashford, Martial has proved that he knows where the net is however he lacks confidence and if backed could return to consistent goalscoring form under the new manager.

Paulo Dybala

While Dybala doesn’t naturally suit the role of an out and out number nine, United could alter their style to fit the profile of the Argentine as a false nine.

Dybala has been linked with United this summer and as a free option could be a go to pick as the Red Devils focus on other positions in their squad with this summers budget.

While there are other options on the market, it seems highly unlikely that United’s hierarchy would spend money on a striker this summer.

The three options above wouldn’t require extra cash being spent and could all flourish in their own way in a new look Ten Hag system.

