Who Should Replace Bruno Fernandes For Manchester United Against Aston Villa

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Manchester United travel to Villa Park next weekend but will be without Bruno Fernandes due to suspension.

Manchester United will be missing a key player in their next Premier League fixture. Bruno Fernandes picked up a yellow card against West Ham on Sunday which will now see him miss the trip to Aston Villa next weekend.

Fernandes has been a key player for United this season despite the amount of criticism he has received from some fans. The midfielder has been an instrumental part to United’s improved form this season.

Erik Ten Hag will have to change his midfield around ahead of that game. Having to replace Fernandes in that system could see a number of changes in the line up.

Erik Ten Hag Manchester United Old Trafford

Ten Hag truly has two options in that set up, whether to move Christian Eriksen into the more natural 10 position or lineup with a flat midfield 3. If Eriksen does move into the 10, Scott McTominay or Fred would move into the holding role.

Should Ten Hag look to other players for an option then Donny Van De Beek could feature in his more favoured forward role in midfield. The Dutchman needs to get some game time ahead of the January window.

The boss has many options he could look towards for the game against Villa, their first under new manager Unai Emery. Ten Hag will have to get it right to ensure his side continue their strong run of form.

Donny Van De Beek Manchester United
