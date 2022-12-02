Skip to main content
Why Alejandro Garnacho Will Be Key For Manchester United After The World Cup

IMAGO / PA Images

Why Alejandro Garnacho Will Be Key For Manchester United After The World Cup

Alejandro Garnacho could be the ultimate attacking threat for Manchester United after the FIFA World Cup.

Young talent Alejandro Garnacho will be looking to continue his pre-World Cup form. The young Argentine majorly impressed for Manchester United before the tournament began.

The winger has been given a number of opportunities for United by manager Erik ten Hag. Garnacho has taken his chances and majorly impressed both the manager and fans.

The 18-year-old narrowly missed out on being selected for his country and therefore has spent his time at United during the break. Garnacho Will be one of the many players who will be fit and raring to go later in December.

Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United

The winger could be selected as a regular for the first few fixtures following the tournament. With the likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony having played so many games consistently in Qatar, Garnacho is likely to get a chance.

For this reason it would almost seem likely that this is one of Garnacho’s best time to impress. The Argentine will undoubtedly use this time to make his mark ahead of the return of senior figures.

The 18-year-old could be a key player for United during this period, using his more recharged body and abilities to utilise United's attacking power.

With a determined mind to impress, Garnacho could cause united opposition with all sorts of problems in that period following the World Cup.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United
Opinions

Why Alejandro Garnacho Will Be Key For Manchester United After The World Cup

By Alex Wallace
Dusan Vlahovic Juventus UEFA Champions League
Opinions

Manchester United Must Sign Young Striker If Given The Chance

By Alex Wallace
Portugal Training
Match Day

Where To Watch South Korea v Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar
Match Day

Where To Watch Ghana v Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag Southampton
News

Erik Ten Hag Unhappy With Manchester United Star

By Alex Wallace
Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Old Trafford
Transfers

Real Madrid Interested In Signing Manchester United Star

By Alex Wallace
Lionel Messi Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022
Match Day

Where To Watch Poland vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
Quotes

Cristiano Ronaldo Could 'Embarrass' His Next Club After Manchester United Disaster

By Rhys James