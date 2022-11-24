Why Apple Could Be The Perfect Owners For Manchester United

Manchester United’s current owners the Glazers are said to be looking at a possible full sale of the club with a number of billionaires and companies interested in a purchase. Interest currently ranges from across America to the Middle East with many keen on buying the biggest club in the world.

One interested party is said to be American owned tech giants, Apple. The company that is known worldwide makes a yearly revenue rumored to be around $300+ billion.

However many have asked whether a company owning the club would be a good idea. From a perspective, Apple could be one of, if not the best option to own United if they were prepared to run the club in the correct manner.

A prime example of a company running clubs well would be both RB Salzburg and RB Leipzig. Both clubs are well renowned for their good structure, footballing brains and development both on and off the pitch.

Apple would have the ability to dedicate a full department to the running of United. Bringing in a sporting director and the right footballing people to ensure the structure and effectiveness of operating United to benefit all parties.

The tech company are also reportedly prepared to spend on a new state of the art stadium for United which continues the improvement of the club off the pitch. On the pitch, United would undoubtedly receive large funds to spend improving the side in each transfer window.

